A tragic wall collapse in Gwalior's Chirwai Naka area claimed the life of a woman, Sapna Batham, and left two others seriously injured. The Municipal Corporation retaining wall crumbled and fell onto a nearby tea stall where the three were present.

A tragic wall collapse near the Chirwai Naka area of Gwalior on Sunday claimed the life of a woman and left two other individuals seriously injured when a structure fell onto a nearby tea stall.

The Disaster struck early this morning after the Municipal Corporation retaining wall crumbled, trapping three people at a tea stall and resulting in the death of one woman, identified as Sapna Batham.

Rescue Operations and Initial Details

Speaking to ANI, Station Officer Amar Singh Sikarwar explained that the wall behind the Mukti Dham fell directly onto a tea stall where a woman and two others were present. He said, "A wall behind Mukti Dham collapsed in the morning, falling on a tea stall beneath it where a woman and two others were present. Three people were injured and were immediately shifted for treatment."

Amar Singh Sikarwar further assured that emergency services, including the municipal corporation and local police, were deployed to the Chirwai Naka area. "Rescue team, Municipal Corporation officials and police deployed at the spot... The collapsed wall was built by the Municipal Corporation, and details about its construction will be obtained from the authorities," he added.

Investigation Launched into Wall Collapse

Authorities in Gwalior have launched an inquiry after the wall meant to prevent soil erosion at Chirwai Naka gave way early this morning, trapping the tea stall workers.

Speaking to ANI, Collector Ruchika Chauhan provided the details of the history of the construction project, explaining the potential cause of the structural failure, adding that it was a retaining wall built to manage soil movement, which was reportedly still incomplete. She said, " At Chirwai Naka, a large soil mound has been causing erosion issues. According to the Municipal Corporation, a retaining wall was sanctioned to prevent soil sliding, and the work was completed around 12 months ago, though it is reportedly still incomplete. "The wall collapsed around 7 am, possibly due to pressure buildup, though the exact reason will be known after an investigation. Three people running a tea stall nearby were trapped and injured," she added.

Collector Ruchika Chauhan added, "One woman, named Sapna Batham, died before reaching the hospital, while two others suffered serious injuries and are being treated at the trauma centre. Authorities have provided immediate assistance to the affected families..."

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)