Following the Haryana Rajya Sabha polls where Congress and BJP won a seat each, leaders traded accusations. Congress MP Kumari Selja slammed the BJP for 'undemocratic tactics', while the BJP questioned the opposition's ability to prevent cross-voting.

Following the Rajya Sabha election results, Congress MP Kumari Selja on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of adopting "undemocratic tactics", emphasising that this should be taken very seriously. Speaking to ANI, Selja also congratulated the party's MLAs in Haryana for securing a seat. "Congress has won one seat in Haryana. I congratulate the MLAs. We won, this is a good thing. BJP adopts undemocratic tactics; this should be taken very seriously," she said.

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Parties Trade Accusations

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have each won seats in Haryana for the Rajya Sabha elections. Amid celebrations in both camps, leaders traded accusations, with the Congress blaming the BJP for unethical tactics and the BJP questioning the opposition's ability to keep its legislators together.

BJP Hits Back at Allegations

BJP winning candidate Sanjay Bhatia, while speaking to ANI, said, "Congress's responsibility was to unite its workers and MLAs, now they are putting allegations on us for the cross-votes of their own workers, which is not right... I was born and brought up in Haryana, and my priority will be the issues of the people here... Congress got 28 votes, the independent received 16 votes with first preference, and BJP received 39 first preference votes..."

Congress Alleges 'Illegal Cancellation of Votes'

On the other hand, Congress Candidate Karmeveer Singh Bauddh alleged "illegal cancellation of votes" as he thanked the party for thier support. Speaking to the reporters, Karmeveer Singh Bauddh said, "Votes were illegally cancelled, but I received the blessings of the Congress party and the people. I received love from the Congress's top leadership. I will sit comfortably among you people every day."

Voting Halted Amid Objections

On Monday, Voting for the Rajya Sabha was also halted for hours due to objections to two Congress votes. BJP's Gaurav Gautam and Kishan Bedi have objected to both votes. Congress has also objected to Minister Anil Vij's vote. (ANI)