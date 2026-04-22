HP BJP president Rajiv Bindal accused Congress of betraying women by opposing the Women's Reservation Bill. He lauded PM Modi for the initiative and also slammed the state's Congress govt for delaying local elections and burdening the public with hikes.

Himachal Pradesh BJP president Rajiv Bindal on Wednesday alleged that the Congress party has betrayed the women in the country, stating the opposition stood against the Women's Reservation Bill and denied women their rightful share in political power.

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BJP credits PM Modi, slams Congress on Women's Bill

Addressing a press conference in Shimla, Bindal said the special session of Parliament convened under the Mahila Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was aimed at ensuring greater participation of women in governance. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiating the move to transfer political power to women.

"The government has taken several steps over the past decade for the economic, educational, and social empowerment of women. After achieving significant progress, the intention was to hand over the 'key of power' to women so that they themselves can decide the destiny of 50 per cent of the population," Bindal said.

He alleged that despite decades of delay, when the opportunity finally arose, Congress leaders, along with other opposition parties, opposed the bill. "For 40 years, they kept the issue pending. When the time came to act, they stood like a wall against women's empowerment. This is a direct betrayal of women," he added.

Bindal further claimed that Congress leaders even celebrated after the bill failed to pass in earlier attempts, accusing them of being anti-women. He said BJP workers and women supporters would hold a protest march in Shimla on April 23 to express their anger against the Congress.

Clash over urban local body elections

On another issue, Bindal welcomed the State Election Commission's announcement of elections to urban local bodies in Himachal Pradesh. However, he accused the state government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of trying to delay the elections.

"The state government made repeated attempts to avoid holding elections and deprived local bodies of their constitutional rights. It is only after intervention by the courts that elections are now being conducted," he said.

He also alleged that funds meant for Panchayati Raj institutions and urban local bodies were diverted by the state government, adversely affecting development works in rural and urban areas.

Bindal said the BJP is fully prepared for the upcoming elections and has appointed in-charges for municipal corporations and district-level bodies. He expressed confidence that people would elect representatives of their choice and give a "befitting reply" to the state government.

BJP criticises state over tax hikes, 'system change'

The BJP leader also criticised the state government over recent hikes in charges for government accommodations and increases in taxes and utility rates, alleging that such decisions have burdened the common people.

"The present government is dismantling existing systems in the name of 'system change', but the public is suffering. People will respond to this in the elections," he added.

(ANI)