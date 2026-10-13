Congress's Pawan Khera alleges govt is 'bullying' Election Commissioners. INDIA bloc leaders, led by Rahul Gandhi, filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Congress MP Pawan Khera on Tuesday alleged that the government has been “bullying and blackmailing” two Election Commissioners to force them into a joint press conference with Gyanesh Kumar. In a post on X, Khera said, “We are told the government has been bullying and blackmailing the two election commissioners to agree on doing a joint press conference. Imagine the plight of 56. He and his agents have not been able to persuade two election commissioners to do a joint PC with Gyanesh in so many weeks!!!”

INDIA Bloc Challenges ECI in Supreme Court

On Monday, INDIA bloc leaders and supporters, led by Rahul Gandhi, marched through Barakhamba Road towards the Supreme Court, following which 11 opposition leaders filed a petition in the apex court challenging the Election Commission's decisions relating to the SIR of electoral rolls.

SC Registry Flags Defects in Petition

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court Registry has flagged 14 defects in the writ petition filed by Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and nine other INDIA bloc leaders challenging aspects of the Election Commission of India (ECI) ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The petitioners include Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, CPI(M) MP MA Baby, CPI leader D Raja, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MP Mahua Majhi, NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule and Indian Union Muslim League MP ET Mohammed Basheer.

Pertinently, the Registry has also sought clarification from the petitioners on why private parties CEC Gyanesh Kumar and two ECS SS Sandhu and Vivek Joshi have been arrayed as respondents in the writ petition. The objection has been raised in the context of the petition being filed under Article 32 of the Constitution.

The petitioners have said they are approaching the Supreme Court over alleged irregularities in the exercise of the Election Commission's powers during the SIR and have sought, among other reliefs, examination of the manner in which the poll panel took and implemented decisions relating to the electoral-roll revision.

FIRs Registered Against Protesters

Later, Delhi Police has registered multiple FIRs in connection with the Opposition's protest on Monday, including cases for alleged violation of prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Delhi Police said on Tuesday. According to police, FIRs were registered at Connaught Place, Tilak Marg, Barakhamba, and Mandir Marg police stations for the alleged violation of Section 163 of the BNSS.

Opposition MPs Invited for High Tea

Today, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has invited opposition MPs for high tea at his residence on Tuesday, a day after INDIA bloc leaders and supporters marched towards the Supreme Court over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. (ANI)