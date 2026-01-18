Rajasthan LoP Tika Ram Jully calls Congress a 'large family,' welcoming back ex-members like Mahendrajit Singh Malviya. He also decried a bulletin allegedly curbing MLA rights, vowing to follow old procedures for raising assembly questions.

Jully Welcomes Back Ex-Members, Slams 'Conspiracy' Against MLAs

The leader of the Opposition at the Rajasthan Assembly, Tika Ram Jully, on Sunday described Congress as a "very large family," noting that many former members are eager to return to the fold. His remarks come as former minister Mahendrajit Singh Malviya rejoined the party after he left the BJP.

The Congress leader further alleged a conspiracy to weaken the rights of MLAs. Referring to a recently issued bulletin that allegedly restricts members from raising questions related to their own districts or the state, Jully stated that MLAs have been instructed to continue raising issues according to established old procedures.

"The Congress family is a very large family, and many of our workers want to come back; they are welcome... There are many senior leaders who have been MLAs and MPs and want to return; they are welcome..." said Jully.

"When any MLA comes to the Assembly, he represents the entire state... The bulletin that has been issued says that you cannot raise questions related to your district and the state, which is wrong. This is a conspiracy to weaken the rights of MLAs. We have told all our MLAs that we will raise our questions only according to the old established procedure..." he said.

Mahendrajit Singh Malviya Returns to Congress

On February 19, 2024, former Rajasthan Cabinet Minister and Congress' tribal leader, Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, joined the Bhartiya Janata Party, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

However, the former Rajasthan minister has returned to the Congress following the party's top leadership's approval of his re-induction.

A letter from the Congress, undersigned by AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal on January 16, stated that Party President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal of Malviya rejoining the party.

"This is to inform you that the Congress President has approved the proposal for the rejoining of Mahendra Jeet Malviya to the party. This is for your kind information and perusal," the letter stated.

Malviya also expressed gratitude to the party leaders and posted on social media, "We express our gratitude to the top leadership and congratulate all the supporters. Jai Congress, Victory to Congress!" (ANI)