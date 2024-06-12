Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    J-K: Terrorists attack Army Post in Doda, third incident in 3 days

    In three days, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed its third terrorist incident as militants attacked an Army post in Doda. The attack triggered a gunfight between terrorists and security forces, resulting in multiple injuries.
     

    J-K: Terrorists attack Army Post in Doda, third incident in 3 days anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 12, 2024, 8:33 AM IST

    At least three soldiers were injured in a terrorist attack on the Army's Temporary Operating Base (TOB) in the Chattargalla area on Bhaderwah Bani road in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday (June 12). A search and encounter operation is ongoing to capture the terrorists. Five soldiers and a special police officer (SPO) were reportedly injured in the shootout. 

    This is the third such incident in three days in Jammu, following terrorist attacks in Kathua, where a civilian was injured, and in Reasi, where nine passengers were killed when terrorists opened fire on a bus carrying pilgrims.

    According to Additional Director General of Police Anand Jain, terrorists opened fire on a joint checkpost of the 4 Rashtriya Rifles and police in the Chatergala area. Security personnel retaliated, and a gunfight is currently underway, he added.

    Meanwhile, another search operation is underway in Kathua to apprehend the terrorists. A drone is being used for the search in the Hiranagar area. Of the two terrorists who attacked a house in Kathua, one was eliminated last night (Tuesday) in an encounter. Security forces have cordoned off the area and continue to search for the remaining terrorists.

    On June 9, terrorists attacked a bus heading to the Shiv Khori cave temple in Reasi. After the driver refused to deboard the passengers, the terrorists opened fire, causing the driver to lose control and the bus to plunge into a gorge, according to the bus company's manager. The attack resulted in nine deaths and 33 injuries. Officials reported that Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Abu Hamza directed the attack.

    Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists attack house in Kathua, 1 killed in encounter
     

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2024, 8:36 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Two Indian nationals killed in Russia-Ukraine conflict, MEA confirms; check details AJR

    Two Indian nationals killed in Russia-Ukraine conflict, MEA confirms; check details

    Lt General Upendra Dwivedi appointed as new Indian Army Chief, effective June 30 AJR

    Lt General Upendra Dwivedi appointed as new Indian Army Chief; all you need to know

    Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists attack house in Kathua, 1 killed in encounter AJR

    Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists attack house in Kathua, 1 killed in encounter

    Remove 'Modi ka Parivar' from social media handles': PM Modi's request to followers AJR

    'Remove 'Modi ka Parivar' from social media handles': PM Modi's request to followers

    Delhi minister Atishi accuses Haryana of misleading on water supply amidst acute shortage AJR

    Delhi minister Atishi accuses Haryana of misleading on water supply amidst acute shortage

    Recent Stories

    Monsoon in India: Common Indian rainy season diseases; Why do infections spread faster in THIS weather? 

    Monsoon in India: Common Indian rainy season diseases; Why do infections spread faster in THIS weather? 

    What is Congenital heart disease? Know major reasons, measures and precautions RBA

    What is Congenital heart disease? Know major reasons, measures and precautions

    World Day Against Child Labour 2024: Date, theme, origin, significance ATG

    World Day Against Child Labour 2024: Date, theme, origin, significance

    Two Indian nationals killed in Russia-Ukraine conflict, MEA confirms; check details AJR

    Two Indian nationals killed in Russia-Ukraine conflict, MEA confirms; check details

    Lt General Upendra Dwivedi appointed as new Indian Army Chief, effective June 30 AJR

    Lt General Upendra Dwivedi appointed as new Indian Army Chief; all you need to know

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon