J-K: Terrorists attack Army Post in Doda, third incident in 3 days

In three days, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed its third terrorist incident as militants attacked an Army post in Doda. The attack triggered a gunfight between terrorists and security forces, resulting in multiple injuries.

At least three soldiers were injured in a terrorist attack on the Army's Temporary Operating Base (TOB) in the Chattargalla area on Bhaderwah Bani road in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday (June 12). A search and encounter operation is ongoing to capture the terrorists. Five soldiers and a special police officer (SPO) were reportedly injured in the shootout.

This is the third such incident in three days in Jammu, following terrorist attacks in Kathua, where a civilian was injured, and in Reasi, where nine passengers were killed when terrorists opened fire on a bus carrying pilgrims.

According to Additional Director General of Police Anand Jain, terrorists opened fire on a joint checkpost of the 4 Rashtriya Rifles and police in the Chatergala area. Security personnel retaliated, and a gunfight is currently underway, he added.

Meanwhile, another search operation is underway in Kathua to apprehend the terrorists. A drone is being used for the search in the Hiranagar area. Of the two terrorists who attacked a house in Kathua, one was eliminated last night (Tuesday) in an encounter. Security forces have cordoned off the area and continue to search for the remaining terrorists.

On June 9, terrorists attacked a bus heading to the Shiv Khori cave temple in Reasi. After the driver refused to deboard the passengers, the terrorists opened fire, causing the driver to lose control and the bus to plunge into a gorge, according to the bus company's manager. The attack resulted in nine deaths and 33 injuries. Officials reported that Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Abu Hamza directed the attack.

