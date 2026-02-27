Union Minister Pralhad Joshi countered Congress' 'compromised PM' jab at PM Modi, calling Indira Gandhi's 1971 Shimla deal a 'grave compromise'. Other BJP leaders also hit back, targeting former PMs, escalating the political war of words.

BJP Hits Back at 'Compromised PM' Jibe, Cites Indira Gandhi's 1971 Deal

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday hit back at Congress' "compromised PM" criticism for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while highlighting the "grave compromise" by former India PM Indira Gandhi in 1971. In an 'X' post, Joshi claimed that Indira Gandhi didn't take any firm decision to reclaim the Indian territory and failed to secure justice for Indian missing soldiers during the 1971 war with Pakistan. He further mentioned that in return, 93000 Pakistani soldiers who had surrendered were released, whereas 5,000 square miles of hard-won territory were also returned.

"Indira Gandhi's Shimla deal of 1971 is seen by many as a grave compromise. 5,000 square miles of hard-won territory returned. 93,000 Pakistani troops released. Yet no firm stand on reclaiming occupied Indian land or securing justice for missing soldiers. Was this leadership or a compromised decision?," the 'X' post from Pralhad Joshi said.

The India-Pakistan Shimla treaty was signed on July 2, 1972, in Shimla, following the India-Pakistan war in 1971, which led to the liberation of Bangladesh. The main purpose of the treaty was to put an end to the conflict and confrontation that had hitherto marred relations between the two countries. The Congress has been accusing PM Modi of being "compromised" following the India-US interim trade agreement; however, the BJP has also hit back at the grand old party while highlighting several other decisions taken by previous Congress governments which were not in favour of the nation.

Sambit Patra Calls Nehru 'Compromised Chacha'

BJP MP Sambit Patra on Thursday turned the criticism toward India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, whom he referred to as "compromised chacha." Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, Patra alleged that Nehru's former private secretary, MO Mathai, had been described as an "American agent." He further claimed that during the 1960s, agents of the KGB, the Soviet intelligence agency, were present in the Prime Minister's Office.

"Today, we want to reveal who the real compromiser is. In this context, Nehru's name comes first in this entire series. How Nehru was compromised and how the compromise of Nehru compromised the country...The CIA had such a strong presence in the secretariat of 'Compromised Chacha', that his special assistant or special secretary, whose name was M.O. Mathai, was called an American agent and in the nineteen sixties, agents of the KGB, which is a Russian agency, were also present in the office of Chacha Compromised," Sambit Patra said.

Rahul Gandhi Slams 'Compromised' PM Modi's Tenure

LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also slammed PM Modi said that protesting under the tenure of "compromised" PM has become a "crime." In an 'X' post, Rahul Gandhi stressed that the world's largest democracy is being pushed to a stage where "dissent" is termed as "treason", meanwhile, asking questions are conspiracy. He further mentioned that lawsuits against people who protest against the government have become a normal thing.