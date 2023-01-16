Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Complete destruction of ideals taking place in India: Mallika Sarabhai

    'Hinduism is all about asking questions, as manifested in our scriptures. Unfortunately, it is Hinduism in the form of Hindutva that is quoted to us and shoved (down the throat of people),' eminent classical dancer and activist Mallika Sarabhai has claimed.  

    Complete destruction of ideals taking place in India: Mallika Sarabhai
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Jan 16, 2023, 9:14 AM IST

    Hindutva is being shoved down the throat of people in the name of Hinduism, eminent classical dancer and activist Mallika Sarabhai has claimed.  

    Voicing her disappointment over the complete destruction of ideals in the country, the 68-year-old Padma Bhushan awardee said during a session at the concluding day of the Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival: 'What I am witnessing around today completely decimates me. Never had I thought  there would be complete destruction of our ideals in India and so many people blinded by the glory of advertisement and brand-building.'

    Also Read: Hyderabad food delivery boy who jumped off 3rd floor to escape from customer's pet dog dies

    The comments came while Sarabhai was speaking at a session about her life, career and initiation into the world of dance.

    Sarabhai further said that unlike Kolkata, where one could "actually see (people) of different religions living side by side", she could not say the same about Ahmedabad in Gujarat, where "ghettoisation seems to be so complete".

    While claiming that many of her friends were in jail, facing trial for asking questions, Sarabhai said: 'Hinduism is all about asking questions, as manifested in our scriptures. Unfortunately, it is Hinduism in the form of Hindutva that is quoted to us and shoved (down the throat of people).'

    The noted dancer, who essayed the role of Draupadi in Peter Brook's play 'The Mahabharata' in the 1980s, said Bengal is among the few states where pluralism still exists in society. 

    Responding to Sarabhai's comments, BJP leader Roopa Ganguly said Hinduism is not a religion but a way of life connected to nature. 

    'Hindutva is a Hindi word, and Hinduism is a globally-known English word. That is the only difference between the two expressions,' Ganguly, a former Rajya Sabha MP, said.

    "Asked about the ghettoisation claim, shall I ask her (Sarabhai) to go through the population chart of Gujarat and (charts) of all parts of India? As she specifically mentioned Gujarat, I would ask her to check how many people engaged in diamond cutting live there. Many of them are from Domjur in West Bengal, and they are living peacefully in Surat. What she said is irrelevant," Ganguly, an acclaimed actor, asserted. 

    On Sarabhai's remark about many of her friends being in jail for asking questions, Ganguly claimed she has herself faced media trial for putting forth questions against the West Bengal government. 

    "Madam, please find out how many cases of molestation and atrocities on women are unregistered in Bengal before talking. This much I would expect from such a great personality," the BJP leader added. 

    Also Read: Auto Expo 2023: Introducing Veer, India's first electric Military Utility Vehicle

    Last Updated Jan 16, 2023, 9:14 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Video shot by Yeti Airlines passenger shows final moments of plane that crashed in Nepal's Pokhara

    Video shot by Yeti Airlines passenger shows final moments of plane that crashed in Nepal's Pokhara

    IMD issues yellow alert in Delhi-NCR over cold wave; dense fog to continue for 6 days AJR

    IMD issues yellow alert in Delhi-NCR over cold wave; dense fog to continue for 6 days

    Cold wave alert Mercury in Delhi can drop to 3 degrees Celsius temperature likely to drop from January 16 gcw

    Cold wave alert! Mercury in Delhi can drop to 3 degrees Celsius, temperature likely to drop from Jan 16

    Hyderabad food delivery boy who jumped off 3rd floor to escape from customer pet dog dies gcw

    Hyderabad food delivery boy who jumped off 3rd floor to escape from customer's pet dog dies

    PM Modi to hold roadshow in Delhi on January 16 Traffic advisory issued know roads to avoid gcw

    PM Modi to hold roadshow in Delhi on January 16; Traffic advisory issued, know roads to avoid

    Recent Stories

    ELLE India Graduates: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, and many more look stylish at the event RBA

    ELLE India Graduates: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, and many more look stylish at the event

    Video shot by Yeti Airlines passenger shows final moments of plane that crashed in Nepal's Pokhara

    Video shot by Yeti Airlines passenger shows final moments of plane that crashed in Nepal's Pokhara

    IMD issues yellow alert in Delhi-NCR over cold wave; dense fog to continue for 6 days AJR

    IMD issues yellow alert in Delhi-NCR over cold wave; dense fog to continue for 6 days

    RRR wins two Critics Choice Awards: SS Rajamouli thanks THESE women while accepting his award (WATCH) RBA

    RRR wins two Critics Choice Awards: SS Rajamouli thanks THESE women while accepting his award (WATCH)

    Critics Choice Awards 2023: RRR wins 2 categories, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' leading RBA

    Critics Choice Awards 2023 WINNERS: RRR wins 2 categories, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' wins big

    Recent Videos

    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event

    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Budget 2023 expectations of Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Government has been very kind to the EV sector'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Shashank Srivastava Budget 2023 expectations

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Support for hybrid and low emission vehicles in Budget 2023 would be great'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door SUV debuts in India bookings open gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV debuts in India; bookings open

    Video Icon