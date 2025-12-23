A complaint has been filed alleging threats to a church pastor and communal hate posts on social media. Koramangala Police clarified that the accused is not linked to Bengaluru or Karnataka.

A complaint has been filed at the Koramangala police station against a man identified as Satyanishta Arya for allegedly threatening a church pastor and making derogatory remarks targeting Christian and Muslim communities. The case has drawn attention on social media amid claims regarding the individual’s identity and location, prompting police to issue a clarification distancing the incident from Bengaluru and Karnataka.

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly entered a programme with deliberate intent, threatened a church pastor, and made offensive remarks against members of the Christian and Muslim communities. The matter is currently under examination by the police.

Allegations Of Online Hate Content And Fundraising

Police officials said the accused allegedly created social media accounts in his name and used them to post messages and speeches that repeatedly promoted communal hatred. It is further alleged that he opened a bank account within the Koramangala police limits and sought financial assistance online, claiming the funds were required for the “protection of religion”.

Authorities are examining the online content, financial claims, and related digital evidence as part of the complaint.

Police Clarification On Location And Identity

Based on inputs and photo-based evidence received during preliminary checks, police said the individual using “Koramangala, Bengaluru” as a location caption while sharing religiously divisive content is not a resident of Koramangala.

In a clarification issued by Koramangala Police, officials stated that:

The person involved does not belong to Koramangala, Bengaluru

Neither the individual nor the incident is connected to Karnataka

The matter is not linked to the Bengaluru city police jurisdiction

Police said further verification is underway to ascertain the identity and whereabouts of the individual involved.

Claims Of Bangladeshi Origin Under Scrutiny

According to inputs received by law enforcement agencies, the individual is suspected to be a Bangladeshi national who may currently be hiding in India. Officials said these claims are being examined and that no final conclusions have been drawn at this stage.

Authorities emphasised that the investigation is ongoing and that conclusions will be based solely on verified evidence.

Background Linked To Earlier Media Reports

According to reports published by News Room, Sunnyur Rahman, a blogger from Dhaka, Bangladesh, first gained public attention during the Shahbag movement in 2013, when he described himself as an atheist and secular activist. Later that year, he was reportedly stabbed in Bangladesh following threats linked to religious extremism, an incident that occurred amid a wider series of attacks on secular bloggers across the country during the 2010s.

Rahman subsequently left Bangladesh and later reappeared on social media after arriving in India. However, an article published by eNewsroom on January 14, 2018, claimed that his online presence reflected a marked ideological shift. The report alleged that his videos and posts began advancing communal narratives, including support for ghar wapasi, repeated criticism of Muslims, attacks on political leaders in West Bengal, and appeals for financial contributions through Paytm.

The article quoted former supporters from atheist and rationalist circles as expressing concern over what they described as a departure from Rahman’s earlier secular position. It further noted that, as of 2018, some activists and journalists had called on Indian authorities to examine whether his online content violated Indian cyber laws and hate-speech provisions. However, independent verification of all the claims mentioned in the report remains limited.