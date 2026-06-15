Commercial flight operations have begun at Noida International Airport in Jewar. Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu inaugurated the hub, with the first IndiGo flight arriving from Lucknow. Farmers who gave land will take a special flight to meet the UP CM.

Commercial flight operations officially commenced at Noida International Airport in Jewar on Monday, marking a significant milestone in India's aviation infrastructure development. Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu inaugurated the operations at the airport, which is expected to emerge as a major aviation hub for the National Capital Region (NCR).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Inaugural Flight Details

The first scheduled IndiGo flight, 6E-2278, arrived at the airport from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow. After its arrival in Jewar, the flight continued onward to Bengaluru, where it was scheduled to land at 11:05 am.

Farmers Honoured with Special Flight

Marking the significance of the event, around 170 farmers from the Jewar region, including 20 women, who voluntarily contributed their ancestral lands for the construction of the Noida International Airport, will travel on an inaugural flight to Lucknow today, where they will meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The farmers' delegation will be led by Jewar legislator Dhirendra Singh. According to an official release, the farmers will meet CM Adityanath in Lucknow to thank him for the state's development initiatives and the establishment of the airport, which is expected to boost connectivity and economic activity in the region.

A Second Gateway for the NCR

The airport is a major international gateway for the National Capital Region (NCR), representing a major step in strengthening the country's airport infrastructure and enhancing regional and international connectivity. The airport has been developed as the second international airport serving the Delhi-NCR region, complementing operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

Project Scale and Features

Noida International Airport is among the largest greenfield airport projects in India. Phase I of Noida International Airport has been developed at a total investment of around Rs 11,200 crore under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

It features a 3,900-meter runway capable of handling wide-body aircraft, along with modern navigation systems including Instrument Landing System (ILS) and advanced airfield lighting to support efficient, all-weather, round-the-clock operations, according to the Prime Minister's Office. (ANI)