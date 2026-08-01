A newly opened cafe in Bihar has gone viral online, not because of its food, but because of its unique and unusual name. Cockroach Cafe, located on the Hilsa Bypass in Bihar's Nalanda district, has caught internet's attention.

A newly opened cafe in Bihar has gone viral online, not because of its food, but because of its unique and unusual name. Cockroach Cafe, located on the Hilsa Bypass in Bihar's Nalanda district, has caught internet's attention with its unconventional branding leaving netizens amused and intrigued. The quirky name has sparked a flood of memes and jokes online, with one user quipping, "Now if you find a bug in your food, you can't even complain." Yet, behind the playful branding lies a carefully planned marketing strategy that appears to be paying off.

Modern Ambience

Contrary to what its name may suggest, the cafe boasts stylish interiors designed to appeal to young customers. The space features a sleek black-themed decor illuminated by hanging yellow lights suspended from a tin roof. Artificial vines and floral decorations brighten the walls, while black rattan sofas, red cushions and glass tables create a cosy seating area.

Potted plants placed against vibrant blue and green walls add a refreshing touch, while a small refrigerator and yellow plastic chairs complete the setup. As evening falls, the cafe comes alive with groups of youngsters gathering for tea, snacks, conversations and social media reels.

Owner Reveals Why He Chose 'Cockroach Cafe'

Speaking to NDTV, the cafe's owner said the unusual name was chosen intentionally to stand out in a crowded market and instantly grab attentione

"Young people like things that are different. You can find hundreds of places called 'Royal Cafe', but there is only one 'Cockroach Cafe'. We wanted a name that would make people smile and grab attention. People may come because of the name, but they will stay because of the quality," he said.

The owner stressed that hygiene remains the cafe's highest priority, insisting that the name is purely a branding strategy and not a reflection of the establishment itself. He believes a memorable identity can generate massive publicity in the age of social media without requiring expensive advertising campaigns.

Internet Divided

The cafe's unconventional name has sparked discussion online. While many users hailed it as one of the boldest and smartest marketing ideas they had seen, others continued to poke fun at the branding, joking that customers would have little reason to complain if an insect ever appeared in their meal.

Affordable Menu Adds To Its Appeal

Opened just three days ago, Cockroach Cafe currently serves tea, coffee, Maggi, sandwiches and cold drinks. Prices have been kept affordable, matching those of other cafés in the area and making it accessible to a broad range of customers.