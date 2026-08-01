Bhupender Yadav congratulated the graduating officers for finishing tough training at one of India's best forestry colleges, stating that they will shape Viksit Bharat in 2047.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav has exhorted the 2024 batch of Indian Forest Service (IFS) probationers to become leaders in the country's path towards Viksit Bharat 2047, calling them stewards of India's environmental destiny. During the convocation event at the Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy (IGNFA) in Dehradun, the minister emphasised the rising significance of innovation, technology, and public engagement in addressing environmental issues.

111 officer trainees graduate from IGNFA.

The convocation event recognised the successful completion of professional training for 111 Indian Forest Service officer trainees. The graduating class includes 21 female officers and two foreign trainees from Bhutan, demonstrating the academy's ongoing importance in training forestry experts for India and its close neighbours.

Bhupender Yadav congratulated the graduating officers for finishing tough training at one of India's best forestry colleges, stating that they will shape Viksit Bharat in 2047.

In his speech, the Union Minister stated that the newly admitted officers will play an important role in assisting India in achieving its goal of being a developed nation by 2047, when the country will celebrate its 100th anniversary of independence.

He emphasised that forest officers will be in the forefront of protecting natural resources while balancing environmental protection and sustainable development. According to Yadav, their leadership would be critical in creating a greener, more resilient India.

Technology will drive future forest management.

Highlighting the changing nature of environmental governance, the minister advised officers to use new technologies like artificial intelligence, digital mapping, and sophisticated data analytics to better forest management.

He stated that rising concerns such as climate change, biodiversity loss, and desertification necessitate new solutions supported by scientific research and community involvement. Officers were urged to combine technological competence with grassroots involvement to provide long-term environmental preservation.

IGNFA's Legacy Continues

The Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy, like its predecessor, the Indian Forest College, has been teaching forest officials since 1938. Over the years, it has trained generations of Indian Forest Service officials and hundreds of overseas trainees, making it one of the country's most prestigious forestry training facilities.

A Call for Sustainable Leadership.

Bhupender Yadav concluded his talk by encouraging the young officers to serve with integrity, inventiveness, and devotion. He expressed optimism that their experience and passion will assist enhance India's environmental governance and make a substantial contribution to the country's long-term development aspirations.

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