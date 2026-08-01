An anime convention in southern China sparked controversy after several cosplayers were thrown out for selling so-called “feet juice”, water in which they had soaked their bare feet, to eager attendees, triggering chaotic scenes and outrage online.

An anime convention in southern China sparked controversy after several cosplayers were thrown out for selling so-called “feet juice”, water in which they had soaked their bare feet, to eager attendees, triggering chaotic scenes and outrage online. The bizarre stunt echoed a similar incident at an anime convention in the United States in May, where participants reportedly sold "feet juice" for US$10 to US$30 per cup, igniting heated debates across social media.

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According to a report by Fengmang News, the incident unfolded at the Firefly Comic Convention in Guangzhou, Guangdong province. Several female cosplayers sat with their bare feet immersed in large containers filled with water and lemon slices, while their companions scooped the liquid into disposable cups and sold it to visitors for 50 yuan (around US$7) per cup.

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"It is for entertainment only. We do not intend to guide in an inappropriate way," read a notice displayed near the cosplayers' stall.

The unusual attraction quickly drew massive crowds, with many attendees lining up to purchase the "feet juice." Others snapped photos and videos of the spectacle before sharing them across social media platforms.

While it remains unclear whether every buyer intended to drink the liquid, several viral videos showed male visitors lying on the floor with their mouths open, attempting to catch water dripping from the cosplayers' feet. Reports also claimed that some men held the cosplayers' feet and licked them directly, further fuelling public disgust.

As the spectacle spiralled into disorder, convention organisers intervened and asked the cosplayers to leave the venue. Officials said such activities were strictly prohibited, citing concerns over public order and the convention's reputation.

The incident sparked a fierce backlash online, with many social media users condemning both the sellers and the buyers.

In May, a female cosplayer at an exhibition in Guangzhou climbed onto a car for photographs, only for numerous men to gather and touch her feet, forcing her to call the police.

A month later, another anime convention in Zhongshan, Guangdong province, drew criticism after a photography studio allegedly dressed two underage girls in revealing outfits and had them perform provocatively in a bid to generate online traffic.