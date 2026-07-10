Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth concluded his first visit to the Northern Command since taking office. He reviewed the security situation, operational preparedness, and combat readiness of formations deployed along the LoC and in the hinterland.

COAS Concludes Maiden Northern Command Visit

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Dhiraj Seth concluded his three-day visit to the Northern Command, where he reviewed the prevailing security situation, operational preparedness and combat readiness of formations deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) and in the hinterland.

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According to an official press release, the visit, held from July 7 to 9, was General Seth's maiden visit to the Northern Command after assuming office as the Chief of the Army Staff. During the visit, the Army Chief visited Headquarters Chinar Corps, formations in the Kashmir Valley, Headquarters White Knight Corps and forward areas in the Jammu region.

Review of Security in Kashmir Valley

As per the release, at Srinagar, General Seth was briefed on the Northern Command's operational perspective and the operational preparedness of Chinar Corps. He also called on the Lieutenant Governor and the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and held discussions with various stakeholders on issues related to security, stability and coordination in the Union Territory. The release stated that the Army Chief reviewed operational deployments, counter-terrorism operations, inter-agency coordination, evolving security dynamics and security arrangements for the ongoing Shri Amarnath Yatra at Headquarters Chinar Corps. He also assessed initiatives related to technology absorption, capability enhancement and integrated combat readiness.

Assessment of Forward Formations and Technology

According to the press release, General Seth visited formations in Kupwara, Uri and Manasbal, where he reviewed the security situation, surveillance architecture, field innovations and operational readiness. He interacted with troops and appreciated their professionalism and dedication. The Army Chief also witnessed an innovation display showcasing indigenous technologies and stressed the need to adopt emerging technologies to improve operational effectiveness.

Visit to Jammu Region and LoC

Later, he visited Headquarters White Knight Corps and forward areas along the LoC in Poonch, Rajouri and Sunderbani, where he reviewed security dynamics, infrastructure development and combat readiness. The release added that General Seth also assessed people-centric initiatives aimed at empowering communities in India's first villages and commended Indian Army personnel and Central Armed Police Forces for their professionalism and commitment, urging them to remain operationally ready and uphold the ethos of "Nation First" and the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. (ANI)

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