COAS General Upendra Dwivedi celebrated the 10th Veterans' Day in Jaipur, saluting ex-servicemen for their contributions, including in Operation Sindoor. He also highlighted their roles in private security and NCC for nation-building.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi on Wednesday extended his greetings on the occasion of the 10th Veterans Day and paid tribute to ex-servicemen and their families, highlighting their continued contribution to the nation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Attending Army Veterans' Day 2026 celebrations in Jaipur, COAS General Dwivedi, in his speech, said, "My best wishes to all of you on the occasion of the 10th Veterans Day. First and foremost, I express my respect to all our ex-servicemen. I salute the families of our brave women soldiers. Every soldier will one day become an ex-serviceman; we are all part of the same ecosystem. He underlined the critical role veterans have played whenever the country has called, particularly commending their efforts during Operation Sindoor. "I am proud to say that we have received a response far exceeding our expectations. You all provided invaluable assistance during Operation Sindoor, and the nation salutes your spirit," Gen Dwivedi added.

Veterans' Role in Nation-Building

The COAS also spoke about the growing involvement of ex-servicemen in private security and the National Cadet Corps (NCC), emphasising their contribution to nation-building. "On one hand, our veterans are providing private security, and on the other hand, veterans are also making a distinct mark in the NCC. I can proudly say that our ex-servicemen are playing a crucial role in laying the foundation of a developed India," he said.

Welfare and Support Systems for Veterans

"AWPO is taking significant steps for the resettlement of soldiers after their retirement," he added.

He further talked about the VSK+ project, saying, "Through VSK+, a single-window facility has been provided for veterans and Veer Naris (wives of martyrs). By reviewing 700-800 cases every day, they are resolving 97% of the complaints in the shortest possible time. In 2025, approximately ₹32 crore was disbursed to veterans through this system. Through the welfare scheme, more than 6,000 new recruits have been disbursed a new amount of approximately ₹43 crore," he said.

Significance of Armed Forces Veterans' Day

Armed Forces Veterans' Day is celebrated on January 14 every year, marking the birth anniversary of the Late Field Marshal KM Cariappa, who retired on this day in 1953. A towering figure in India's military history, Field Marshal Cariappa, the First Commander-in-Chief (C-in-C) of the Indian Army, led the forces to victory in the 1947 war and laid the foundation for an enduring legacy of service, discipline, and patriotism, a release from the Ministry of Defence said. (ANI)