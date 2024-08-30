'CNN factually incorrect, misleading...': MEA on report claiming India's hand in Bangladesh floods (WATCH)

The Indian government on Friday strongly refuted a recent CNN report that suggested India’s alleged role in the devastating floods currently affecting Bangladesh. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) dismissed the claims as "misleading" and "factually inaccurate," stating that the report ignored the collaborative measures in place between the two countries for managing water resources.

Speaking at a media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addressed the CNN report, which implied that India was responsible for the catastrophic floods in Bangladesh by releasing water from the Dumbur Dam in Tripura without prior warning. Jaiswal categorically denied these allegations, emphasizing that the report’s narrative was not only misleading but also disregarded the facts provided by the Indian government in its press releases.

"We have seen the CNN report on the flood situation in Bangladesh. Its narrative is misleading and suggests that India is somehow responsible for the floods. This is factually not correct and ignores the facts mentioned in the press releases issued by the Government of India clarifying the situation," Jaiswal stated.

He further elaborated on the established mechanisms between India and Bangladesh for the timely exchange of data and critical information related to water resource management. "They have also ignored that we have regular and timely exchange of data and critical information between the two countries through existing joint mechanisms for water resources management," he added, reinforcing the importance of the collaborative efforts in mitigating such natural disasters.

The controversial CNN report - What did it say?

The CNN report in question highlighted the severe impact of the monsoon floods on Bangladesh, focusing on the eastern and southeastern regions of the country. According to CNN, many residents in the border district of Feni accused India of exacerbating the flood situation by releasing water from the Dumbur Dam without sufficient notice. The report quoted locals who expressed their frustration and blamed Indian authorities for the sudden flooding that caught them off guard.

"Bangladesh lives on its rivers and waterways — its people relying on the vital life source for fishing and farming rice paddies. The country is also well-acquainted with flooding and cyclones — especially in recent years, as scientists say human-caused climate change exacerbates extreme weather events. But this flood took them by surprise – and people here blame officials in India," the CNN report stated.

The ongoing monsoon season has wreaked havoc across Bangladesh, with the United Nations reporting that over 18 million people have been affected. The floods have trapped more than 1.2 million families, submerging vast areas of the country, particularly in the Chattogram and Sylhet regions. UNICEF has reported that the major rivers in these regions are flowing well above danger levels, worsening the situation.

Initial estimates suggest that around five million people, including two million children, have been severely affected, with many left stranded without access to food and essential relief. The international community, including UN agencies, has been closely monitoring the situation, expressing deep concern over the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Bangladesh.

