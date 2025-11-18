UP CM Yogi Adityanath conducted 'Janta Darshan' in Gorakhpur and Lucknow to address public grievances. He also inspected the UP SSF Second Battalion construction site in Gorakhpur, instructing officials to fast-track the work.

CM Yogi Conducts Public Outreach in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday held a 'Janta Darshan' at the Gorakhnath Temple premises in Gorakhpur, where he met people from various parts of the district and heard their grievances. During the public outreach event, the Chief Minister reviewed written applications submitted by citizens and assured them of timely assistance and resolution. He interacted warmly with children present at the venue and distributed chocolates, drawing enthusiastic responses from the young visitors.

Earlier on Monday, CM Yogi also conducted a 'Janta Darshan' in Lucknow, where he addressed concerns and appeals of local residents, continuing his routine of direct engagement with the public to ensure swift administrative action.

Inspection of UP SSF Battalion Site

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister carried out a detailed site inspection of the Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UP SSF) Second Battalion in Gorakhpur on Monday evening, as per an official release. He directed Public Works Department officials to expedite the pace of construction while maintaining strict quality standards. The Chief Minister cautioned that rainfall after June may slow progress and instructed officials to ensure that essential infrastructure is completed by June 2026, four months ahead of the October 2026 target.

CM Yogi inspected the project model before visiting the construction site, where he reviewed the battalion's planned capacity, manpower, and current work status. Officials informed him that the battalion, designed to accommodate 1,000 personnel, has achieved 10 per cent physical progress so far, with 500 workers deployed at the site. They noted that all works, except for the largest multi-storey buildings, are scheduled to be completed by October 31, 2026.

Directives to Expedite Construction and Overcome Challenges

The Chief Minister emphasised the need to increase the use of machinery to accelerate progress. He also addressed operational challenges, including soil scarcity due to low-lying land. He instructed District Magistrate Deepak Meena to dredge nearby drains and rivers to ensure soil availability and to address waterlogging in Taljahda by constructing a pumping station near the Maniram embankment.

Project Background and Details

The inspection was attended by Pipraich MLA Mahendrapal Singh, Gorakhpur Rural MLA Vipin Singh, Sahajanwa MLA Pradeep Shukla, and senior officials from the administration, police, and PWD. The UP SSF, established in September 2020, is responsible for securing courts, major religious sites, airports, and other vital establishments. The Gorakhpur Second Battalion currently functions from the PAC campus and will be supported by a new two-kilometre approach road being constructed at a cost of Rs 23.73 crore, expected to be completed by March 2026, the release added. (ANI)