CM Yogi praises media, highlights its role in making Mahakumbh a global event

CM Yogi Adityanath praised the media's role in making Mahakumbh a global success, highlighting their dedication in broadcasting the event and its economic impact. He emphasized the integration of faith and economy, with Uttar Pradesh welcoming a large number of tourists and devotees.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during his visit to Prayagraj on Thursday, interacted with journalists at the Digital Media Center and lauded their role in making Mahakumbh a global event. Acknowledging their relentless efforts, he expressed gratitude for their contribution in bringing the success of the event to the national and international stage.

"Mahakumbh Prayagraj has truly become a global event. In line with Prime Minister Modi Ji’s vision, we have successfully executed this grand event, and you have taken its message to the country and the world. For this, I sincerely thank you," CM Yogi said.

Highlighting the dedication of media professionals, he added, "I observed that whether it was day or night, morning or evening, freezing cold or scorching heat, the media never stopped. Either the Ganga was flowing, or the media was. Your positive role helped Mahakumbh Prayagraj move forward towards creating new records."

On this, a short film titled ‘Mahakumbh Ek Yaad Ban Gaya’ (Mahakumbh – A Lasting Memory) was also screened, capturing the unforgettable moments of the grand religious gathering.

During the event, the CM mentioned that PM Modi’s vision of integrating faith with the economy is becoming a reality in Uttar Pradesh. He highlighted the state's immense potential in spiritual tourism, which has been successfully demonstrated in recent years.

"Last year alone, Uttar Pradesh welcomed 65 crore devotees and tourists to various pilgrimage sites," CM Yogi said. "They visited Ayodhya Dham, Kashi, Mathura-Vrindavan, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Maa Vindhyavasini Dham, Gorakhpur, Shukteerth, and Naimisharanya." He further stated that Prayagraj alone witnessed 66.3 crore tourists and devotees in just 45 days, setting new records.

He also pointed out how Mahakumbh has helped establish five major spiritual tourism circuits in the state. "Prayagraj has now connected five key spiritual destinations: one from Prayagraj to Mirzapur and Kashi, another to Ayodhya and Gorakhpur, the third to Lalapur, Rajapur, and Chitrakoot, the fourth to Lucknow and Naimisharanya, and the fifth via Bundelkhand Expressway and Agra to Mathura-Vrindavan."

CM Yogi highlighted the global participation in the Mahakumbh, stating that "In these 45 days, representatives from 100 countries have visited Prayagraj. This includes ambassadors and high commissioners from 74 nations, ministers or heads of state from 12 countries, and devotees from across the world who became part of this grand event. You got the opportunity to cover all this.”

The Chief Minister mentioned that the double-engine government invested approximately Rs 7,300 crore in the Mahakumbh for various infrastructure projects. "Over 200 roads, 14 flyovers, 9 underpasses, and 12 major corridors were developed," he stated.

He stated that for the first time, Prayagraj showcased attractions that captivated tourists, including the Akshay Vat Corridor, Maa Saraswati Koop Corridor, Patalpuri Corridor, Bade Hanuman Ji Corridor, Maharshi Bharadwaj Corridor, Nagvasuki Corridor, Shringerpur Corridor, and Dwadash Madhav Corridor, all designed to enhance spiritual tourism.

He further highlighted the massive workforce involved, saying, "To ensure smooth arrangements for devotees, we engaged nearly one lakh personnel within Prayagraj city, who played a key role in making this event a grand success."

CM Yogi added that from January 13 (Paush Purnima) to February 26 (Maha Shivratri), Prayagraj evolved into a true smart city. "Anyone visiting Prayagraj today is mesmerized by its transformation. People are taking selfies with the city’s modern infrastructure and facilities," he remarked.

Highlighting the use of technology, CM Yogi shared, "The entire fair was integrated with facial recognition technology, utilizing nearly 3,000 CCTV cameras and AI tools. This enabled real-time tracking of visitors, identifying individuals, and even counting how many people took a holy dip." He also mentioned, "From Lucknow, I was able to monitor all activities in Prayagraj with a 360-degree view."

Discussing transportation and sanitation efforts, he said, "Over 15,000 sanitation workers were deployed, along with 7,000 transport buses and more than 750 shuttle buses. The Railways ran nearly 13,000 special trains to ensure pilgrims reached their destinations safely. In fact, 3.5 crore passengers traveled to Prayagraj solely via Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation buses."

CM Yogi praised the combined efforts of multiple departments, including PWD, Namami Gange, Jal Nigam, Culture & Tourism, Irrigation, and Health, for their dedication in making Mahakumbh a historic success.

The Chief Minister credited both the central and state governments for fulfilling their responsibilities in ensuring the success of Mahakumbh. However, he stated that it was the media’s role in broadcasting every moment live and spreading positive coverage that truly took the event to every household.

"No matter how good the arrangements were, no matter how much we did, it was the media that promoted it," CM Yogi said. "Not just the Hindi media, but national and international media also appreciated the arrangements here. The media played a key role in marketing this event and proving how faith and economy can go hand in hand."

He highlighted the event’s economic impact, stating, "With an investment of Rs 7,500 crore, we achieved a growth of ₹3.5 lakh crore. The world is watching this with curiosity and amazement. This has even become a subject of new research. I am continuously receiving letters from national and international institutions asking for insights on crowd management and the integration of faith with the economy."

CM Yogi also praised the discipline and patience of the people of Prayagraj stating that whoever came here talked about cleanliness, technology, and the behavior of security personnel. It is commendable that the people of Prayagraj considered this event as their own. Often, when people have to walk even for a day or two, they get impatient or frustrated. But here, for 45 days, people remained calm and cooperative.

Recognizing the contribution of the media, he said, "You all were here for 45 to 50 days, covering this grand event with full dedication, treating it as a sacred mission. On behalf of my entire team, I extend my heartfelt gratitude."

The event was attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Urban Development Minister A.K. Sharma, along with other ministers and officials.

Latest Videos