CM Yogi leads cleanliness drive at Sangam, worships Maa Ganga to mark Mahakumbh conclusion

CM Yogi Adityanath initiated the formal completion of Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj with a cleanliness drive at Arail Ghat. He also performed puja at Sangam, extending greetings to devotees and reviewing preparations for the upcoming event.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Prayagraj on Thursday morning for the formal completion of Mahakumbh 2025. During his visit, he actively participated in a cleanliness drive at Arail Ghat in Mahakumbh Nagar, joining sanitation workers to clean the riverbank. Alongside his ministers, CM Yogi removed clothes and other items left behind by devotees, marking the beginning of an extensive cleanliness campaign for the entire fair area.

Following the cleaning initiative, CM Yogi, accompanied by his cabinet ministers, proceeded to the Sangam via a floating jetty. On the way, he fed Siberian birds from the jetty, symbolizing harmony with nature. Upon reaching the Sangam, he performed a traditional puja of Maa Ganga, Maa Yamuna, and the invisible Maa Saraswati, reciting Vedic mantras. Along with his ministers, he performed the ‘dugdhabhishek’ of Maa Ganga and conducted the Ganga Aarti, praying for public welfare.

During the visit, CM Yogi also extended his greetings to the devotees gathered for the holy dip at the Sangam.

On this occasion, Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, along with Cabinet Ministers Suresh Khanna, Rakesh Sachan, Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, and Anil Rajbhar, were present. Senior officials, including Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, DGP Prashant Kumar, and Principal Secretary (Home & Information) Sanjay Prasad, also attended the event.

Notably, CM Yogi will spend the entire day attending various programs in Mahakumbh Nagar. He will meet and honor employees and organizations contributing to making Mahakumbh historic, grand, clean, safe, and digital. In the evening, he will interact with police personnel, thanking them for ensuring a secure Mahakumbh. Additionally, he is scheduled to hold a meeting with officials and the Mela administration to review the ongoing preparations.

