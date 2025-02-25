CM Yogi hits back at opposition: Those born with a silver spoon call Mahakumbh a 'VIP Kumbh'

CM Yogi Adityanath criticizes the Samajwadi Party for neglecting the poor during their governance, highlighting obstructed welfare schemes. He emphasizes UP's progress in housing, sanitation, and land rights under his government, aiming to uplift all citizens.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized the Leader of the Opposition for speaking about “zero poverty,” calling it mere rhetoric. He remarked that those born with privilege have always dismissed poverty and even ridiculed it, treating it as their birthright. He accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) of failing to implement welfare schemes for the poor whenever they were in power.

The Chief Minister highlighted that several welfare initiatives were introduced after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister. He said, "However, the SP government in Uttar Pradesh obstructed their implementation for the first two and a half years."

He pointed out that while the PM Awas Yojana has provided homes to four crore poor families across India, UP saw the construction of 56 lakh houses after 2017. He added, "However, from 2014 to March 2017, the SP government did not even submit a proposal for the scheme, as the welfare of the poor was never its priority."

Similarly, Yogi Adityanath emphasized the Swachh Bharat Mission, launched on 2nd October 2014. Since April 2017, his government has provided toilets to over 2.75 crore families, whereas the SP government barely made progress in two and a half years, showing its disregard for sanitation and public health.

He further mentioned how forest villages remained neglected even after independence—deprived of voting rights, revenue status, schools, drinking water, and ration cards. He added that it was only after his government took over in 2017 that over 56 such villages were recognized as revenue villages and integrated into the mainstream, ensuring their access to essential facilities.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the historical and cultural significance of marginalized communities in Uttar Pradesh. He pointed out that the Tharu community resides along the Indo-Nepal border, while the Kol caste has deep-rooted ties to Chitrakoot and Mirzapur, dating back to the era of Lord Rama. Similarly, Chero and other castes inhabit Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, and Chandauli, while the Saharia community lives in Bundelkhand, Lalitpur, and Jhansi. Yet, previous governments failed to implement any welfare schemes for these groups.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the plight of the Musahar community, from Maharajganj and Kushinagar to Sonbhadra, where people lived in extreme poverty—without ration cards, land leases, or even basic shelters.

He added that his government took the initiative to provide them with land leases and permanent housing, ensuring everyone benefits under the PM Swamitva Yojana.

He emphasized that while two crore people across India have received home and land leases under this scheme, one crore beneficiaries are from Uttar Pradesh alone. He said, "Through drone surveys, public meetings, and transparent allocation processes, rightful ownership of land and homes is granted to those in need."

Taking a jibe at the Samajwadi Party (SP), CM Yogi remarked that despite their rhetoric on poverty, their governance created an identity crisis for Uttar Pradesh. He recalled that before 2017, UP residents faced discrimination—even struggling to get a room in a Dharamshala. However, today, the Mahakumbh and the grand construction of Ram Lalla’s temple in Ayodhya have restored the state's pride and recognition.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed his commitment to lifting every citizen out of poverty within the next three years. He added, "Over the past eight years, 25 crore people in India and six crore in UP have been elevated above the poverty line, a testament to the government's relentless efforts in ensuring social and economic upliftment."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the expansion of a transformative program in Uttar Pradesh. In the first phase, 13.57 lakh families have been identified, and their standard of living will be significantly improved over the next two years. He said, "Assuming an average of five members per family, the goal is to ensure that each household earns between ₹1.25 to ₹1.5 lakh annually. Eligible beneficiaries will receive essential welfare benefits, including housing, pensions, land leases, ration cards, and Ayushman cards, with a dedicated budgetary allocation to support this initiative."

Criticizing the Samajwadi Party (SP), CM Yogi pointed out their opposition to distributing rations to the poor, implying that they believe only socialists are entitled to benefits like pensions and rations. He emphasized that his government has restored the rights of the underprivileged, ensuring that welfare schemes reach every deserving family.

Highlighting the Atal Residential Schools, the Chief Minister described them as a testament to the government’s commitment to education. These CBSE-affiliated, world-class institutions will provide quality education to children of poor laborers, equipping them with skills through skill development programs and apprenticeship schemes.

He affirmed that these schools reflect the government’s vision and PM Modi’s commitment to ensuring equal educational opportunities for all. The government is actively working on this initiative, and its significance was also highlighted in the Governor’s address.

