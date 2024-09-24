CM Yogi directs investigation of dhabas, says mixing human waste in food items is appalling

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a strong stance against food adulteration, directing a thorough investigation and verification of all hotels, dhabas, restaurants, and eateries in Uttar Pradesh. This comes after incidents of food items being contaminated with human waste or harmful substances were reported across the country.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed strict action against individuals involved in adulterating food with human waste or other harmful substances. Taking cognizance of such incidents that have happened in different parts of the country, the Chief Minister, during a high-level meeting on Tuesday, directed a thorough investigation and verification of all hotels, dhabas, restaurants, and eateries in the state. He also called for amendments to existing rules, ensuring the health and safety of the general public.

The main guidelines given by the Chief Minister in the important meeting are as follows:-

●In recent times, incidents of adulterating food items like juice, dal, and roti with human waste, inedible, or dirty substances have been reported from various parts of the country. These acts are atrocious, posing a serious threat to public health. Such malicious practices are completely unacceptable. To prevent such occurrences in Uttar Pradesh, concrete measures must be put in place to ensure food safety and protect the health of the common man.

● It is essential to thoroughly investigate food establishments such as dhabas and restaurants. A state-wide intensive campaign should be conducted to verify all employees, including the operators of these establishments. This verification process must be completed swiftly by a joint team comprising the Food Safety and Drug Administration, Police, and Local Administration.

● The names and addresses of the operator, proprietor, manager, and other relevant personnel should be prominently displayed at food establishments. In this context, necessary amendments should be made to the Food Safety and Standards Act to ensure compliance.

● CCTV cameras should be installed in food establishments such as dhabas, hotels, and restaurants. Surveillance should cover not only the areas where customers dine, but also other parts of the establishment. It is imperative that every operator ensures the security of the CCTV footage and makes it available to the police or local administration upon request.

● Cleanliness must be maintained at all food centers. It is essential to ensure that all personnel involved in preparing and serving food wear masks and gloves, with no room for negligence in these practices.

● There can be no compromise on the health interests of the general public. Strict action must be taken against anyone who attempts to jeopardize public health. Rules concerning the production, sale, and other related activities of food items should be made more stringent while considering practicality. Immediate action should be taken against any violations of these regulations.

