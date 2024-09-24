Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CM Yogi directs investigation of dhabas, says mixing human waste in food items is appalling

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a strong stance against food adulteration, directing a thorough investigation and verification of all hotels, dhabas, restaurants, and eateries in Uttar Pradesh. This comes after incidents of food items being contaminated with human waste or harmful substances were reported across the country. 

    CM Yogi directs investigation of dhabas, says mixing human waste in food items is appalling dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 24, 2024, 2:18 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 24, 2024, 2:18 PM IST

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed strict action against individuals involved in adulterating food with human waste or other harmful substances. Taking cognizance of such incidents that have happened in different parts of the country, the Chief Minister, during a high-level meeting on Tuesday, directed a thorough investigation and verification of all hotels, dhabas, restaurants, and eateries in the state. He also called for amendments to existing rules, ensuring the health and safety of the general public.

    The main guidelines given by the Chief Minister in the important meeting are as follows:-

    ●In recent times, incidents of adulterating food items like juice, dal, and roti with human waste, inedible, or dirty substances have been reported from various parts of the country. These acts are atrocious, posing a serious threat to public health. Such malicious practices are completely unacceptable. To prevent such occurrences in Uttar Pradesh, concrete measures must be put in place to ensure food safety and protect the health of the common man.

    ● It is essential to thoroughly investigate food establishments such as dhabas and restaurants. A state-wide intensive campaign should be conducted to verify all employees, including the operators of these establishments. This verification process must be completed swiftly by a joint team comprising the Food Safety and Drug Administration, Police, and Local Administration.

    ● The names and addresses of the operator, proprietor, manager, and other relevant personnel should be prominently displayed at food establishments. In this context, necessary amendments should be made to the Food Safety and Standards Act to ensure compliance.

    ● CCTV cameras should be installed in food establishments such as dhabas, hotels, and restaurants. Surveillance should cover not only the areas where customers dine, but also other parts of the establishment. It is imperative that every operator ensures the security of the CCTV footage and makes it available to the police or local administration upon request.

    ● Cleanliness must be maintained at all food centers. It is essential to ensure that all personnel involved in preparing and serving food wear masks and gloves, with no room for negligence in these practices.

    ● There can be no compromise on the health interests of the general public. Strict action must be taken against anyone who attempts to jeopardize public health. Rules concerning the production, sale, and other related activities of food items should be made more stringent while considering practicality. Immediate action should be taken against any violations of these regulations.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Cloudy skies disappoint visitors at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple's autumnal equinox event anr

    Kerala: Cloudy skies disappoint visitors at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple's autumnal equinox event

    Tamil Nadu: SP Balasubrahmanyam's son pushes for Kamdar Nagar renaming as tribute to his father AJR

    Tamil Nadu: SP Balasubrahmanyam's son pushes for Kamdar Nagar renaming as tribute to his father

    Karnataka BJP tweet asks CM Siddaramaiah to resign after High Court allows prosecution in MUDA land scam vkp

    'Respect Constitution, resign': BJP urges CM Siddaramaiah as HC orders prima facie into MUDA land scam case

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, September 24: Rate of 8 gram gold surges further to touch Rs 56,000; CHECK details dmn

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, September 24: Rate of 8 gram gold surges further to touch Rs 56,000; CHECK details

    Bengaluru auto driver swaps office chair with seat Netizens react humorously vkp

    B'luru auto driver swaps office chair with seat; Netizens say, 'Must be fired from startup, took his chair'

    Recent Stories

    Tips to make your child excel in studies without tuition AJR

    Tips to make your child excel in studies without tuition

    DIY gas stove and burner cleaning tips for gleaming kitchen gcw

    DIY gas stove and burner cleaning tips for gleaming kitchen

    Bigg Boss 18: Dheeraj Dhoopar, Isha Koppikar QUIT show! RKK

    Bigg Boss 18: Dheeraj Dhoopar, Isha Koppikar QUIT show!

    Bigg Boss 18: Dheeraj Dhoopar, Isha Koppikar QUIT show! RKK

    Bigg Boss 18: Dheeraj Dhoopar, Isha Koppikar QUIT show!

    Kerala: Cloudy skies disappoint visitors at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple's autumnal equinox event anr

    Kerala: Cloudy skies disappoint visitors at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple's autumnal equinox event

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon