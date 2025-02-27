CM Yogi: BJP ensuring modern education for minorities, slams opposition’s 'appeasement politics'

CM Yogi Adityanath criticized the Samajwadi Party's mindset, emphasizing the BJP government's commitment to modern education for minority children, moving beyond traditional madrasas. He highlighted initiatives to uplift tribal communities and eradicate diseases, contrasting it with the opposition's approach.

CM Yogi: BJP ensuring modern education for minorities, slams opposition's 'appeasement politics'
Author
Asianet Newsable English
Published: Feb 27, 2025, 12:24 PM IST

While addressing the Legislative Council on Tuesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized the Samajwadi Party's narrow mindset. He emphasized that the BJP government is committed to providing modern education to minority children, ensuring they are not confined to traditional madrasas. 

"Instead of being limited to becoming mullahs and maulvis, they should have equal opportunities to pursue careers as doctors, engineers, scientists, and litterateurs", he remarked. 

Citing the example of former President APJ Abdul Kalam, CM Yogi said that the modernization of education is essential for the progress of society. He highlighted that schools are being upgraded and free education is being provided, emphasizing that the double-engine government is actively funding these initiatives.

He, however, emphasized that 'Kathmullapan' (rigid orthodox practices) will not be encouraged at all. He reiterated that the government is committed to providing modern and quality education to all students without any discrimination.

The CM mentioned that the government is committed to providing quality education to every child, ensuring that they are not limited to religious studies but also receive modern education to become valuable members of society. The goal is for every child to progress based on their abilities and contribute to the nation’s development. 

He stated that every child, regardless of background, will receive quality and modern education without discrimination. While those who prefer religious education can pursue it, those aspiring to become great litterateurs, scientists, mathematicians, teachers, or engineers must embrace modern education. 

He also highlighted the Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Coaching Yojana, which provides free coaching to students preparing for competitive exams.

Targeting the opposition in the Legislative Council, CM Yogi spoke about the Tharu tribe, which resides in districts along the Uttar Pradesh-Nepal border, including Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, and Sonbhadra. He criticized opposition members, stating that they are unaware of the real conditions of tribal and underprivileged communities. 

He pointed out that tribes like Tharu, Musahar, and Gond lacked basic amenities such as land ownership, ration cards, and housing. However, the double-engine government has worked to bring these communities into the mainstream by providing them with essential resources.

CM Yogi stated that in the last seven and a half years, the government's efforts have helped 6 crore people in Uttar Pradesh and 25 crore people across the country rise above the poverty line. The state government has set a target to lift 13.5 lakh families out of poverty in the next three years. 

He stated that a survey has identified these families, and the government aims to connect them with basic amenities while ensuring their annual income reaches at least Rs 1.25 lakh. He added that the first phase of this initiative has been completed, and the next steps will be implemented effectively.

Raising questions on the PDA (Backward, Dalit, Minority) model of the Samajwadi Party, CM Yogi called it a mere political gimmick. He accused the opposition of focusing only on showmanship rather than real issues. 

Highlighting the past neglect of serious diseases like encephalitis, he stated that previous governments ignored the crisis, while the current government treated it as a mission, implementing large-scale vaccination, healthcare, and sanitation programs. As a result, the disease has been nearly eradicated, but the opposition refuses to acknowledge this progress.

CM Yogi further criticized the Samajwadi Party and Congress for their politically driven agenda, stating that instead of focusing on development, they engage in appeasement politics. In contrast, the double-engine government has worked extensively to strengthen the state’s infrastructure and improve overall governance.
 

