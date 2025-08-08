On Kakori Train Action centenary, CM Yogi Adityanath honored freedom fighters, promoted Swadeshi, urged Har Ghar Tiranga participation and linked economic self-reliance to patriotism, calling on citizens to unite for India's prosperity and legacy.

On Friday, after the Kakori Train Action Centenary Celebrations, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid heartfelt tribute to the revolutionaries who laid down their lives for India’s freedom. Calling upon the younger generation to embrace patriotism and Swadeshi, he said, “Swadeshi should be the aim and mantra of our lives. We will live for Swadeshi and die for our country. When India advances with this spirit of patriotism, no power in the world can harm us.” He added that the message of freedom continues to inspire all of us to move forward with this resolve.

During the event, the Chief Minister saluted the martyrs of the Kakori train action, planted a Peepal tree at the venue, and participated in a Raksha Bandhan celebration by having rakhis tied by young girls, to whom he gifted sweets and chocolates. He also clicked photographs and selfies at the museum, honored the families of martyred soldiers on stage, and released a book based on the historic Kakori incident. The program featured cultural performances by the Culture Department, including a dramatic portrayal of the Kakori train action.

In his address, CM Yogi Adityanath recalled the courage of the revolutionaries who, on 9 August 1925, seized the British government’s treasury in Kakori and used it to fuel the freedom struggle. He noted that while only ₹4,600 was taken during the action, the British government spent over ₹10 lakh to capture them. Bravehearts like Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqulla Khan, Thakur Roshan Singh, and Rajendranath Lahiri were executed without trial. Chandrashekhar Azad evaded capture by the British, choosing instead to fight valiantly and embrace martyrdom. The Chief Minister described the centenary celebration as a momentous occasion to honor their legacy, urging every citizen to remember and express gratitude to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for India’s independence a century ago.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that rekindling the spirit of patriotism in every citizen’s heart should be our collective resolve today. Echoing the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he urged that the tricolor be hoisted atop every home and that Tiranga Yatras be organized in every village, municipal body, and ward. “This will embody the true spirit of our Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,” he said.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the national flag should fly proudly over every household and that through the Tiranga Yatra, we must carry forward the message of national unity, defeating every divisive agenda. “If we move ahead with this determination, this Independence Day celebration will once again unite every Indian with the soul of the nation,” he remarked.

On the occasion of Independence Day, CM Yogi reiterated the Prime Minister’s message and said that every Indian has always honoured the courage and valour of the Indian Army. Citing a recent example, he said that the bravery of Indian soldiers during Operation Sindoor, launched in response to an enemy-imposed conflict, has earned global recognition for India’s strength.

Linking economic self-reliance to nation-building, he cautioned that purchasing foreign goods drains our wealth abroad, which in turn can fuel terrorism and extremism. He appealed to people to buy and gift only indigenous products during upcoming festivals such as Raksha Bandhan, Janmashtami, Dussehra, Deepawali, and Chhath. “When we choose swadeshi products, we empower our artisans and handicrafts, generating livelihood opportunities and strengthening the nation’s economy. Even if these products cost slightly more, they contribute directly to the country’s progress,” he said.

He further urged every resident of Uttar Pradesh to visit Gandhi Ashram on October 2 and take a pledge to purchase Khadi.

Honoring the families of revolutionaries and brave soldiers associated with the Kakori movement, CM Yogi said, “We must respect every soldier and karmveer who safeguards the nation.” He announced that the world-famous mangoes of Malihabad, Lucknow, will now be branded under the name Kakori and exported globally, both as a tribute to the revolutionaries and as a means to boost regional development.

The Chief Minister added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the Uttar Pradesh government is not only commemorating freedom fighters but also actively working to restore and preserve martyr memorials. Recalling landmark revolutionary events such as the Mainpuri Action (1915), Chauri Chaura incident (1922), and Kakori Train Action (1925), he said, “Every achievement has a price, and our ancestors paid it with their sacrifices. Now, it is our responsibility to build the India of their dreams.”

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh, and Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharkwal were present on the occasion.