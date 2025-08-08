Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's annual Raksha Bandhan gift of free bus travel for women has benefited over 1.23 crore since 2017. The scheme, running August 8-10 this year, especially supports rural and low-income women.

Lucknow: What began as a heartfelt gesture by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in 2017 has become a cherished annual tradition in Uttar Pradesh. On Raksha Bandhan, the state offers free bus travel to women, benefitting over 1.23 crore women over the past eight years. The Transport Department has spent ₹101.42 crore on this initiative so far. Continuing the tradition, CM Yogi has again announced free travel for women from August 8 to 10 this year.

Launched in 2017, the year CM Yogi Adityanath took office, the initiative offers women free travel on state roadways buses during Raksha Bandhan—ensuring safe, accessible, and respectful journeys. The message was clear: Raksha Bandhan symbolizes not just a thread, but a promise of protection and respect. Every year since, that promise has been upheld for sisters across Uttar Pradesh.

The initiative’s popularity has grown steadily—from 11 lakh beneficiaries in 2017 to nearly 20 lakh in 2024. The highest turnout was in 2023, with 29.29 lakh women availing the free travel, while over 22 lakh benefited in 2022.

This initiative has especially empowered women from rural, backward, and low-income backgrounds, granting them the freedom to travel without financial stress. Many women have called it a “gift of respect” from the Yogi government, one that carries both emotional value and tangible relief. The initiative is a consistent gesture every year that speaks about the women centric welfare approach of the Yogi Government in Uttar Pradesh.

