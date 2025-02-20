CM Yogi Adityanath: The visionary leader behind the historic grandeur of Mahakumbh 2025

Mahakumbh 2025, under CM Yogi's leadership, showcased India's culture and spirituality with advanced technology and facilities. His meticulous planning, on-site inspections, and engagement with religious leaders ensured a seamless and unforgettable experience for devotees.

As Mahakumbh 2025 draws to a close, it stands as a vibrant testament to India’s rich culture, traditions, and spiritual grandeur. Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visionary leadership, this Mahakumbh has become a historic and unforgettable experience for devotees worldwide, setting new global benchmarks with seamless technology, security, and world-class facilities.

From launching the Mahakumbh logo, website, and mobile app on October 6, 2024, to conducting 16 visits to Prayagraj, he meticulously reviewed every detail, ensuring all preparations were completed ahead of schedule. Once the event commenced, he was actively present on the ground, overseeing every arrangement firsthand.

During his Prayagraj visits, CM Yogi assessed the infrastructure and facilities and engaged with 13 akharas, prominent saints, and religious leaders, incorporating their insights to enhance the event's grandeur.

From ensuring top-notch amenities for devotees to personally overseeing the hospitality of revered saints, he left no stone unturned. Even on Amrit Snan and major bathing festivals, he conducted real-time monitoring from his residence, issuing precise directives to senior officials to maintain seamless crowd management, security, and traffic control.

Through relentless supervision and proactive leadership, CM Yogi has transformed Mahakumbh 2025 into an unparalleled spiritual and cultural spectacle—blending heritage with modernity like never before.

Since launching the Mahakumbh logo, website, and mobile app on October 6, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has visited Prayagraj 16 times, including eight visits since the event's commencement. During these visits, he reviewed the preparations and conducted on-site inspections to ensure seamless execution.

Engaging directly with saints, he sought their valuable suggestions to enhance the grandeur of Mahakumbh and won hearts by honoring spiritual leaders across all sects.

Beyond his presence on the ground, CM Yogi has also held multiple high-level meetings in Lucknow, providing strategic guidance for the event. He remained consistently informed about the ground reality through real-time monitoring, reinforcing his commitment to making Mahakumbh 2025 a truly historic and well-organized spiritual gathering.

Chronology of CM Yogi's activities regarding Mahakumbh

November 27: Attended the 136th convocation of Allahabad University. He also reviewed the projects related to Mahakumbh.

December 07: Invited the saint community before the Prime Minister's program. Along with conducting an on-site inspection of Arail Bandh Road, Triveni Pushp, Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant and Shivaji Park, he reviewed the preparations for PM Modi's program and gave directions. Also met public representatives and inaugurated the temporary police line.

December 12: Before PM Modi's visit, inspected Central Hospital, Kila Ghat Jetty, PM program site, Akshay Vat, Hanuman Corridor, Saraswati Koop, and ensured all arrangements.

December 13: Participated in the program with PM Modi.

December 23: Inspected Tent City, Aarti of Maa Ganga at Dashashwamedh Ghat, Burn Ward at Swaroop Rani Medical College and reviewed preparations.

December 31: Inspected Bio CNG Plant and Sangam Nose as well as conducted Triveni Puja and review meeting.

January 09: Visited the camps of 13 Akharas, Dandibara, Khakchowk and Yogi Mahasabha, inaugurated Digital Media Centre and Digital Mahakumbh Experience Centre, held press conference, and conducted review of preparations.

January 19: Launched Prasar Bharati's channel Kumbhavani, flagged off buses of Transport Corporation.

January 19: Met revered Shankaracharya, saints and mahatmas; inaugurated ODOP exhibition, Police Gallery, Constitution Gallery, Tourism Gallery, NCZCC Pavilion; and listened to Morari Bapu's story in Swami Chidananda's camp.

January 22: Held Cabinet meeting in Mahakumbh and took holy dip in Sangam with the council of ministers.

January 25: Participated in All India Avdhootbhesh Barha Panth Yogi Mahasabha program at Guru Gorakshanath Akhara, in the conference of Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Met Shankaracharya of Shringeri Peetha.

January 27: Welcomed Home Minister Amit Shah on his arrival in Mahakumbh and offered prayers at Triveni Sangam.

February 01: Conducted on-site inspection of Sangam Nose, participated in Satua Baba's Pattabhishek program, and visited Bharat Sevashram camp. Welcomed the Vice President and interacted and held review meetings with diplomats from 73 world countries.

February 04: Participated in the Buddhist Maha Kumbh program, interacted with the media, and welcomed the King of Bhutan.

February 05: Welcomed PM Modi on his arrival and worshipped at the Triveni Sangam.

February 16: Participated in the Climate Conference and attended Pradeep Mishra's Katha and the closing ceremony of Prabhu Premi Sangh Camp.

Also remained active from Lucknow

October 29: Reviewed tourism development projects related to Mahakumbh in Lucknow with Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

January 11: Gave necessary guidelines in the Transport Department meeting regarding Mahakumbh in Lucknow.

Real-time monitoring of all Amrit Snan and Snan festivals began early in the morning from his government residence, where he issued directives to senior officials to ensure smooth execution.

