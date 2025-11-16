UP CM Yogi Adityanath honoured 1857 freedom fighter Uda Devi, calling her an enduring inspiration. He announced that a new PAC battalion in Lucknow will be named after her and revolutionaries' stories are now part of the school curriculum.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid homage to Uda Devi on her anniversary, highlighting her role as one of the most courageous women fighters of the 1857 uprising and describing her legacy as a source of enduring inspiration for generations.

Remembering the Pasi freedom fighter, the Chief Minister said, "Uda Devi, the fearless woman of the first independence war, remains an immortal warrior and an inspiration to all Indians, especially women. On November 16, 1857, she climbed a peepal tree in Secunderabad Bagh, Lucknow, and killed thirty-six British soldiers to fight against foreign rule and tyranny. Her heroic act made her immortal in Indian history."

Adityanath emphasised that Uda Devi's courage continues to offer a moral compass during moments of injustice. "The bravery of Uda Devi inspires us to make this sacrifice even greater when faced with significant injustice. She supported the revolutionaries and the country's youth at the time, encouraging them to fight against such injustice," he said. Calling her commitment unwavering, the Chief Minister added, "She fought with complete dedication..."

Government Initiatives to Honour Revolutionaries

Addressing the gathering in Lucknow, CM Yogi informed that the government has given children an additional book about the local revolutionaries. "The state government has incorporated the entire campaign, struggle, and contributions of every revolutionary, powerful individual, and son of Mother India into the curriculum... We have given the children an additional book about the local revolutionaries... I am happy to share that, following the formation of the state government, three new PAC battalions have been created," the chief minsiter said.

New PAC Battalions Named After Women Revolutionaries

The Chief Minister further said that Uttar Pradesh police has recruited 2,19,000 officers, with women filling 20 per cent of these roles. "Over the past eight years, Uttar Pradesh police has recruited 2,19,000 officers, with women filling 20 per cent of these roles. The PAC battalion is being formed in Lucknow, named after revolutionary Uda Devi, for whom a statue is also planned. The women's battalion in Gorakhpur is named after revolutionary Jhalkaribai Kori, while the battalion in Badaun is named after revolutionary Avantibai Lodhi," CM Yogi said.

Who Was Uda Devi?

Uda Devi, a member of the Pasi community, served in the women's battalion under Begum Hazrat Mahal during the 1857 revolt. Her act at Secunderabad Bagh remains one of the most documented episodes of women-led armed resistance, and her legacy is commemorated annually in Lucknow, particularly among Dalit communities. (ANI)