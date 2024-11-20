Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath calls for new PPP policy to boost investment opportunities

During a high-level meeting on Tuesday, the Chief Minister highlighted that approximately 10% of the total investment proposals received during the Global Investors Summit-2023 were related to PPP projects, showcasing the effectiveness of the existing policy.

In response to the increasing interest from the private sector in Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has emphasized the need to revamp the state's PPP policy to make it more streamlined and future-ready.

During a high-level meeting on Tuesday, the Chief Minister highlighted that approximately 10% of the total investment proposals received during the Global Investors Summit-2023 were related to PPP projects, showcasing the effectiveness of the existing policy.

However, he emphasised the importance of creating a more comprehensive framework to address critical aspects such as project identification, stakeholder consultation, bid preparation, procurement processes, contract management, and post-implementation oversight.

The Chief Minister directed officials to draft a new PPP policy tailored to these requirements and establish a dedicated PPP cell within Invest UP.

This cell will focus on developing the PPP framework, advising departments, promoting inter-departmental coordination, facilitating private investments, and ensuring alignment with government schemes.

Latest Videos