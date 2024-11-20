Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath calls for new PPP policy to boost investment opportunities

During a high-level meeting on Tuesday, the Chief Minister highlighted that approximately 10% of the total investment proposals received during the Global Investors Summit-2023 were related to PPP projects, showcasing the effectiveness of the existing policy. 

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath calls for new PPP policy to boost investment opportunities AJR
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 20, 2024, 1:17 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 20, 2024, 1:17 PM IST

In response to the increasing interest from the private sector in Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has emphasized the need to revamp the state's PPP policy to make it more streamlined and future-ready.  

During a high-level meeting on Tuesday, the Chief Minister highlighted that approximately 10% of the total investment proposals received during the Global Investors Summit-2023 were related to PPP projects, showcasing the effectiveness of the existing policy.

However, he emphasised the importance of creating a more comprehensive framework to address critical aspects such as project identification, stakeholder consultation, bid preparation, procurement processes, contract management, and post-implementation oversight.  

The Chief Minister directed officials to draft a new PPP policy tailored to these requirements and establish a dedicated PPP cell within Invest UP. 

This cell will focus on developing the PPP framework, advising departments, promoting inter-departmental coordination, facilitating private investments, and ensuring alignment with government schemes.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

No extra charges, instantly download digital driving license: Kerala Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar anr

No extra charges, instantly download digital driving license: Kerala Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar

We wont allow India to become a Hindu nation says Karnataka CM son Yathindra Siddaramaiah vkp

'We won't allow India to become a Hindu nation', says Karnataka CM's son Yathindra Siddaramaiah

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah pledges 50% reservation for women by 2028 vkp

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah pledges 50% reservation for women by 2028

Maharashtra Election 2024: Zeeshan Siddique remembers father Baba Siddique on emotional polling day AJR

Maharashtra Election 2024: Zeeshan Siddique remembers father Baba Siddique on emotional polling day

Supreme Court restores criminal proceedings in evidence tampering case against Kerala MLA Antony Raju dmn

Supreme Court restores criminal proceedings in evidence tampering case against Kerala MLA Antony Raju

Recent Stories

Astrology mythology for husband-wife: 6 days couples should AVOID intimacy gcw

Astrology mythology for husband-wife: 6 days couples should AVOID intimacy

Shiva Rajkumar's Bhairathi Ranagal triumphs against Suriya's Kanguva in Karnataka vkp

Shiva Rajkumar's Bhairathi Ranagal triumphs against Suriya's Kanguva in Karnataka

SWR direct ticket delivery KSR Bengaluru SMVT Yesvantpur railway station vkp

SWR launches direct ticket delivery to passengers at KSR Bengaluru, SMVT and Yesvantpur railway stations

5 pro tips to book tatkal tickets faster on IRCTC gcw

5 pro tips to book tatkal tickets faster on IRCTC

SpaceX's Starship take a banana to space on 6th test flight; HERE's reason and other details dmn

SpaceX’s Starship takes a banana to space on 6th test flight; HERE's reason and other details

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon