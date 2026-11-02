Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu targeted the BJP over its Arajkata Hatao rally, claiming the party is split into five factions. He defended Congress protests and reiterated his government's focus on achieving financial self-reliance.

CM Sukhu Targets BJP Over Shimla Rally and Internal Factionalism

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday took a dig at the BJP over its 'Arajkata Hatao' rally in Shimla, claiming that the opposition party was divided into five factions and would win fewer seats in the next Assembly elections. Reacting to the BJP's criticism of the Congress rally against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Sukhu said the opposition had every right to raise public issues through rallies and movements, which he described as an essential feature of democracy.

The Chief Minister also defended the Congress-led opposition's November 1 rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, saying people from Himachal Pradesh had participated in large numbers in support of the campaign led by Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi against SIR. "Raising the voice of the public through rallies and movements is the responsibility of the opposition. This is the characteristic of democracy. A large rally was held, and a significant number of people participated. I am glad that people have accepted the issue being raised by our respected leader Rahul Gandhi against SIR. A large number of people from Himachal Pradesh also participated," Sukhu said.

Internal BJP Dynamics and Future Elections

Responding to the BJP's allegation that the Congress rally was a flop show, the Chief Minister said it was not appropriate to respond to every statement made by the opposition. Taking a swipe at the BJP's internal political situation, Sukhu alleged that the party was divided into five factions and claimed that the visit of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to Himachal Pradesh was aimed at bringing them together. "Why was there a need to bring the Chief Minister of Assam here? The BJP is divided into five factions, and they brought him here to consolidate those factions," Sukhu said.

Referring to Sarma's statement that he would attend the next oath-taking ceremony of the Himachal Chief Minister, Sukhu said the Congress would invite all Chief Ministers when it formed the next government in the state. "When the next oath-taking ceremony of the Congress government takes place in Himachal Pradesh, all Chief Ministers of the states will be invited. We will also invite the Chief Minister of Assam," Sukhu said.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the Congress would return to power in Himachal Pradesh in 2027 and claimed that the BJP would win fewer seats than in the previous Assembly elections. "I can say with confidence that the BJP is divided into five factions and will get even fewer seats this time. Its 16 MLAs have not yet reached a position where they can win again. You should have faith in what I am saying. When the results come, I will ask you as well," he said

Views on EVMs and Economic Management

Responding to allegations by the Assam Chief Minister against the Himachal government over EVMs and SIR, Sukhu said questions regarding electronic voting machines had emerged after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, while Himachal Pradesh had held its Assembly elections in 2022. He questioned the BJP's criticism of the Congress over its opposition to SIR and said the timeline of the controversy should also be examined. "Questions were raised on EVMs after 2024, whereas our elections took place in 2022. This is something to understand. Since when has the opposition to SIR started? These are all things that need to be examined," Sukhu said.

He also criticised the BJP for questioning the Congress government's performance in Himachal Pradesh, saying the opposition should focus on its own political conduct. The Chief Minister also defended his government's financial management, saying Himachal Pradesh had continued to function despite the discontinuation of Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) assistance amounting to around Rs 8,000-10,000 crore. He said the government was working towards making Himachal Pradesh self-reliant through administrative reforms and better management of resources.

"Through system transformation, the Congress government has tried to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant. Despite the discontinuation of Rs 8,000-10,000 crore in RDG, we have sustained ourselves and are moving rapidly towards making the state self-reliant," Sukhu said.

Comparing the state's financial challenges with those faced by a household, he said a family would also have to adjust its expenditure if its monthly income was reduced substantially. "If a family receives a salary of Rs 1 lakh or Rs 50,000 a month and Rs 15,000 or Rs 20,000 is deducted, how will it balance its budget? The family still runs. Similarly, the government is also like a family, and it is running," he said.

Sukhu said the previous BJP government would also have faced difficulties if it had been confronted with the same financial situation. He added that his government was continuing to provide a five per cent dearness allowance (DA) despite the financial constraints. The Chief Minister said the government would not allow the state's resources to be misused and would continue its efforts to strengthen Himachal Pradesh's economy. "We will make Himachal self-reliant. The wealth of Himachal will neither be allowed to be looted nor will we loot it ourselves. We will not allow anyone to loot it," Sukhu said.