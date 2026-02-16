Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma called for integrating innovation, technology, and Indian knowledge into modern education. Speaking at a summit, he said this blend will provide jobs, build character, and help achieve the 'developed India 2047' vision.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that innovation, technology, and Indian knowledge traditions should be promoted in the modern education system, which will not only provide employment opportunities for the youth but also build their character, while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the All India Institutional Leadership Summit-2026.

The Chief Minister said that our government is fully committed to improving the quality of higher education and making it more employable. He called upon teachers to play their vital role in harnessing the energy and potential of the youth in nation-building.

A Blend of Tradition and Modernity

According to a release from the Chief Minister's Office, Sharma addressed the inaugural ceremony of the All India Institutional Leadership Summit-2026 at the Rajasthan International Centre (RIC) on Monday. He said that we need an education that is a beautiful blend of tradition and modernity, where knowledge of the Vedas is combineRajasthan d with an understanding of artificial intelligence, the language of coding with Sanskrit shlokas, and robotics and nanotechnology with yoga and meditation. He said that the theme of this conference, "Inter-Institutional Dialogue on Development," is extremely relevant. Working together between IITs, central universities, state universities, research institutes, and private educational institutions can bring about real change on the ground.

Harnessing Youth Power for a Developed India

The Chief Minister stated that India is the youngest country in the world today. More than 65 per cent of the population is under the age of 35. This demographic is our greatest strength. By providing the youth with the right education, skills, and guidance, we must utilise this strength to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India 2047.

He said that today our youth are bringing global glory to the country across various fields, including startups, research, sports, and the arts. We must foster their creativity and guide them to realise their dreams, allowing them to remain global citizens while remaining connected to their roots.

State Government's Initiatives on Employment and Education

Sharma stated that the state government is continuously working to strengthen the digital infrastructure in higher education and promote research and innovation. Our government is providing ample employment opportunities to the youth, along with education. So far, more than 100,000 government positions have been filled, and the recruitment process is underway for more than 154,000 positions. The recruitment calendar for 100,000 government positions has been released for this year.

He stated that our government has provided employment in the private sector to more than 200,000 youth, skill training to 350,000 students, and internships to more than 200,000 youth.

Combating Corruption and Ensuring Fair Examinations

The Chief Minister stated that the previous government had defrauded the youth and there were numerous cases of paper leaks. During our government's tenure, 351 examinations have been conducted, and not a single paper has been leaked.

He said that our government has undertaken numerous initiatives in the state, including the establishment of 65 iStartup Launchpad Nests, 17 new Khelo India Centres, 71 new government colleges, the inauguration of 185 new government college buildings, and the distribution of approximately 40,000 scooters to girl students, which are empowering youth.

Echoing the Vision: Deputy CM's Remarks

Further, Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa said that the objective of this gathering is to accelerate the goal of a developed India 2047 through institutional collaboration, leadership development, and policy formulation. He said that our country had a glorious past. Students from around the world came to study at universities such as Takshashila and Nalanda. "Gurukuls focused on the practical and holistic development of students. In this current era of globalisation, the Indian knowledge tradition is as relevant as ever," he added.

He later said that our double-engine government, under the able leadership of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, is emphasising skill development and practical knowledge in higher education, thereby paving the way for employment for youth.

Summit's Agenda and Key Dignitaries

On this occasion, National President of Vidya Bharati Higher Education Institute, Professor Kailash Chandra Sharma, said that in this conference, various topics, including institutional development, future-ready faculty, promotion of India-based research, propagation of Indian languages, and future of technology-based higher education, will be discussed in depth.

On this occasion, National General Secretary of Vidya Bharati Higher Education Institute, Prof. Narendra Kumar Taneja, Chairman Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti, Ministry of Education, Chamu Krishna Shastri, National Coordinator of Indian Knowledge System, Ministry of Education, Prof. Ganti S. Murthy, Chairman of National Council for Teacher Education, Prof. Pankaj Arora, Vice Chancellor of Rajasthan University, Prof. Alpana Kateja and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's field pracharak, Nimbaram, along with other officials of Vidya Bharati Higher Education Institute, various intellectuals and teachers from across the country were present. (ANI)