Marking the completion of one year of the BJP-led Delhi Government, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday visited the ancient Marghat Wale Hanuman Temple in Yamuna Bazar, where she offered prayers.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Gupta sought blessings for the prosperity, good health, and well-being of the people of Delhi and for the realisation of the vision of a 'Viksit Delhi'. Cabinet Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh was also present on the occasion.

Performing rituals in accordance with tradition, she prayed for the continued development of the city, the successful implementation of government schemes, and peace and harmony in the lives of citizens, as per CMO.

Commitment to Service Over Power

Speaking after offering prayers, the Chief Minister said the government, formed through the strength of every vote and the trust of the people of Delhi, is guided by a commitment to service rather than the comforts of power. Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said it was his trust and guidance that enabled the government to work tirelessly over the past year, prioritising public welfare and striving to give fresh momentum to Delhi's development.

New Work Culture Established in First Year

CM Gupta said that the government's first year has not only been about achievements but also about establishing a new work culture rooted in dedication to public service, transparency, and accountability.

Pledge to Make Delhi a World-Class Capital

According to the release, the Chief Minister further stated that her visit to the temple gave her renewed energy and strength. She said that with the blessings of the Almighty, the government has taken several key decisions over the past year and will continue to work with the same dedication in the years ahead. She remarked that this first year marks the beginning of a new phase of transformation for Delhi, and that the resolve to make the city a world-class capital will be pursued with even greater determination, the release stated.

Expressing her gratitude to the people of Delhi, she reiterated that their trust remains her greatest strength and that the government will continue steadfastly on the path of service. (ANI)