Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the 'e-Zero FIR initiative' for cyber financial crimes. It automatically converts complaints from the NCRP or 1930 helpline into FIRs, enabling faster, jurisdiction-free action and recovery of defrauded money.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced the rollout of the "e-Zero FIR initiative" in the state, aimed at ensuring swift action against cyber financial crimes by automatically converting eligible complaints lodged through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) or the 1930 cyber helpline into FIRs. Sarma said Assam has become one of the first states in the country to implement the system, which is designed to improve the registration and investigation of cybercrime cases and facilitate faster recovery of defrauded money.

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Automatic FIRs for Cyber Financial Crimes

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said, "Furthering Adarniya Narendra Modi Ji's vision of a Cyber Secure Bharat, Assam has today officially rolled out the 'e-Zero FIR initiative' - a system which will automatically convert cyber financial crimes lodged at NCRP or 1930 to FIRs." Highlighting the benefits of the initiative, Sarma said it would enable "jurisdiction-free, hassle-free registration of FIRs for cyber crimes" and ensure quicker police action.

He added that financial cybercrime complaints involving amounts above Rs 10 lakh would be automatically converted into Zero FIRs, allowing immediate registration and investigation irrespective of jurisdiction. "Ensures faster action and recovery of money. Ensures financial crimes above Rs 10 lakh are automatically converted to Zero FIRs and action taken promptly," Sarma said.

The Chief Minister credited Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Police for the rapid implementation of the system. "This quick rollout has been possible due to the guidance of Adarniya Amit Shah Ji and the efforts of the team Assam Police. Now, your hard-earned money will not go in vain with this prompt system," he said.

Aligning with Governance Reforms

Furthering Adarniya @narendramodi Ji's vision of a Cyber Secure Bharat, Assam has today officially rolled out the “e-Zero FIR initiative” - a system which will automatically convert cyber financial crimes lodged at NCRP or 1930 to FIRs. Assam becomes one of the first States to… pic.twitter.com/mPYQtFJE45 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 23, 2026 The initiative comes as Assam continues to focus on governance reforms and technology-driven public services.

Earlier this week, Sarma highlighted the state's transformation over the past decade, stating that Assam had emerged from years of insurgency to become one of India's fastest-growing states. The Chief Minister has also emphasised the role of innovation and digital infrastructure in strengthening governance and improving citizen services, aligning Assam's development priorities with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047. (ANI)