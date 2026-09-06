The Uttarakhand government has continued its crackdown on unrecognised madrasas, sealing 17 and forcing 3 others to shut down. The action, spanning Dehradun and Haldwani, is part of a drive to enforce academic standards in the state.

State-wide Action Against Unrecognised Madrasas

The Uttarakhand government has continued its action against madrasas operating without prescribed recognition and academic standards, with authorities sealing unrecognised institutions in Dehradun and Haldwani, said Parag Madhukar Dhakate, Special Secretary, Minority Welfare Department, Uttarakhand.

The official said action was taken against three madrasas in Dehradun. Madrasa Jamia-Tus-Salam Al-Islamia in Azad Colony was sealed, while the managements of Madrasa Dar-e-Arqam in Azad Colony, Majra, and Madrasa Darul Uloom Rahimia submitted written undertakings stating that they had stopped operations.

Dhakate said that “so far, 17 madrasas have been sealed across the state, while the managements of three other institutions have submitted written confirmation of discontinuing operations. With this, operations of a total of 20 unrecognised madrasas have been discontinued in the state.”

Crackdown in Haldwani

He further added that in a similar action in Haldwani in Nainital district, Madrasa Jamia Nooria Barkate Amina located on Shani Bazaar Road in Gaujajali North and another unrecognised madrasa in Indira Nagar, Banbhoolpura, were also sealed. Haldwani City Magistrate AB Vajpayee said the concerned madrasa managements were asked to submit documents related to recognition. As the required documents were not produced, sealing action was taken as per rules.

CM Vows to Uphold Educational Standards

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed that no educational institution in the state should operate without fulfilling prescribed rules and recognition requirements. Under the new system implemented in the state, the government aims to ensure modern and quality education in minority educational institutions while enforcing academic standards. The Chief Minister said there would be no compromise with the future of children or the quality of education, and action against institutions violating rules would continue as per law. (ANI)