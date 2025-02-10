CM Pushkar Singh Dhami praises PM Modi and CM Yogi for the successful organization of Mahakumbh

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Prayagraj for Mahakumbh 2025, praising the event's organization and inspecting the Uttarakhand Mandapam. He also participated in the 'Gyan Mahakumbh', emphasizing the importance of education and inviting devotees to the 2027 Ardh Kumbh in Haridwar.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Prayagraj on Sunday for Mahakumbh 2025, calling it a grand confluence of faith and expressing gratitude for witnessing the sacred event.

CM Dhami lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for orchestrating a magnificent and well-organized Mahakumbh.

During his visit, CM Dhami inspected the Uttarakhand Mandapam, where he interacted with devotees, inquired about their well-being, and assessed the arrangements.

The Mandapam, designed to cater to pilgrims from Uttarakhand, offers special facilities to ensure a seamless spiritual journey. With crores of devotees from India and abroad arriving at the Sangam for the holy dip, such centres enhance their experience and make the pilgrimage more memorable.

CM Dhami also participated in the 'Gyan Mahakumbh' held at Sector 8, Prayagwal Marg. Addressing the gathering, he highlighted the importance of education and knowledge in shaping future generations.

He emphasized that 'Gyan Mahakumbh' serves as a platform to revive India's rich intellectual traditions, featuring educational exhibitions, seminars, and conferences for students, women, and scholars.

Concluding his visit, CM Dhami invited all devotees to the upcoming Ardh Kumbh in Haridwar in 2027, encouraging them to partake in the spiritual grandeur of the event.

Latest Videos