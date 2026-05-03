Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu inaugurated the new Arunachal Niwas in Delhi. This is the state's fourth such property in the capital, designed to provide accommodation and support for citizens, especially students and patients visiting the city.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday inaugurated the newly constructed Arunachal Niwas at Dheerpur in the national capital, marking a significant milestone in the State Government's ongoing efforts to strengthen infrastructure for the welfare of its citizens residing and travelling outside the state.

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New Niwas: A Glimpse into its Features

Arunachal Pradesh now has its fourth property in the national capital with the addition of this facility, reflecting the government's sustained focus over the past decade on establishing support infrastructure beyond the state. Similar facilities have been developed in key locations, including Guwahati, Tezpur, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Bodh Gaya, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, aimed at providing accommodation and essential services to the people of Arunachal Pradesh, according to a release. Spread across 2600 sq m with a total built-up area of 7198 sq m, the G-plus Eight building consists of 8 dormitories with 6 beds each, 18 double-bedded rooms, 35 twin-bedded rooms, 6 specially designed handicap-friendly rooms, a separate staff dormitory and adequate office space to ensure smooth and efficient management. It also boasts of spacious parking in the basement, ground and first floors, along with a medical room and a spacious dining hall.

Strategic Support for Students and Patients

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister extended his congratulations to all stakeholders involved in the project and emphasised the importance of such establishments in ensuring convenience and support for citizens, particularly patients seeking medical treatment and students visiting Delhi for academic purposes.

He noted that the new Arunachal Niwas includes dedicated provisions for patients, making it especially beneficial for those requiring medical assistance in the capital.

Highlighting its strategic location near the North Campus area, Khandu stated that the facility would serve as a valuable resource for students from Arunachal Pradesh during university admission periods, offering them a safe and accessible place to stay.

Focus on State-wide Infrastructure Gaps

Reaffirming the government's commitment to infrastructure development, the Chief Minister informed that a comprehensive review of newly created districts, including Pakke-Kessang, Kamle, Lepa-Rada, Shi-Yomi, and others, has been scheduled to assess infrastructure gaps and manpower requirements. He added that similar reviews would be conducted for older districts to ensure balanced and inclusive development across the state, according to a release.

Central Funding and Sustainable Management

CM Khandu also acknowledged the continued support of the Prime Minister and the Government of India in strengthening infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh. He highlighted that under the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission, the state has received approximately Rs 4,900 crore, which will be utilised to bridge critical infrastructure gaps and accelerate development initiatives.

Emphasising efficient management, the Chief Minister advised exploring avenues for sustainable revenue generation to ensure long-term operational viability.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Rajya Sabha MP Nabam Rebia, cabinet colleagues, MLAs, the Chief Secretary, senior officials, and members of the Arunachal Pradesh community in Delhi. (ANI)