Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav celebrated Constitution Day in Bhopal, unveiling an exhibition on the state's pivotal role in framing the Constitution and releasing the 'Vidhayini' magazine at the Legislative Assembly complex.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday participated in the ‘Constitution Day program' held at the Legislative Assembly complex in Bhopal and inaugurated an exhibition showcasing the contributions of prominent personalities from the state in framing the Constitution. CM Yadav also released the state assembly’s quarterly magazine ‘Vidhayini’ on the occasion. Before the programme, he paid floral tributes to Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar at his statue on the premises of the state assembly.

“The Constitution Day Celebration reflects our glorious heritage and traditions. Equality and fraternity are the soul of our Constitution. Madhya Pradesh played a significant role in the framing of the Constitution. Madhya Pradesh made an important contribution to the decision to name the country ‘Bharat’ instead of ‘India’. Seth Govind Das and Hari Vishnu Kamath, who represented the 'Madhya Bharat' region, advocated for the name 'Bharat.' Madhya Pradesh also played a significant role in opposing the suspension of fundamental rights,” the CM said.

Speaking to reporters after the program, CM Yadav said that he was pleased that a picture exhibition was organised, highlighting the contribution of people from the state. “Constitution Day marks the adoption of the Constitution in 1949, which came into effect in the country in 1950. The Prime Minister called for celebrating Constitution Day across the country. I am happy that Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar has organised a picture exhibition highlighting the contributions of several eminent personalities from Madhya Pradesh who played a role in the making of the Constitution,” the CM said.

He further said that with the support of the Culture Department, several aspects of the glorious past have been brought to light, highlighting the contributions of personalities ranging from Sir Hari Singh Gour and Bhagwantrao Mandloi to Pandit Ravishankar Shukla and Seth Govind Das. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also targeted the Congress party, accusing them of repeatedly tampering with and distorting the basic spirit of the Constitution.

“The Constitution came into force in 1950, but its first amendment was introduced within just a year. In 1954, another constitutional amendment came to light, which, as I understand, did not even go before Parliament. Whether it was the Emergency during the tenure of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the Shah Bano case or the 1988 Press Bill, attempts were made to restrict and alter the basic spirit of the Constitution,” he said.

The Chief Minister also urged everyone to pray that no evil eye falls upon our democratic nation. “We should collectively pray that no evil eye falls upon our democratic country. We must continue to embrace and preserve this sacred document just as we revere the holy Gita and Ramayana,” he said. (ANI)