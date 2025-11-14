Tripura CM Manik Saha visited Shantirbazar after violence during an Oct 23 bandh. Calling it a conspiracy, he urged unity between Jaati and Janajati communities, announced a relief package for damaged properties, and confirmed seven arrests.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha visited the Shantirbazar Market in Dhalai district on Thursday to assess the situation and meet traders affected by the recent violence that erupted during the state-wide bandh on October 23. He said that people do not want unrest in the state and that both Jaati and Janajati communities must stay united. After visiting Shantirbazar, CM Saha said, "I have come here with several leaders and officials. On October 23, the Tripura Civil Society called for a strike, and an unfortunate incident occurred at Shantirbazar in Dhalai district. It was a conspiracy. Earlier, similar incidents had occurred at Gandatwisa and other areas as well. Common people never want such things. When the incident occurred, I monitored the situation throughout the night and sent police officials to the spot. On October 23, Section 163 BNS was imposed, and it was withdrawn on October 31. In Tripura, Jaati and Janajati must stay together. We must remain cautious. The government will not spare anyone involved in such incidents, whoever they may be."

'Law will take its own course': CM Saha

He added that as many as seven persons had been arrested. "Law will take its own course of action. I have met those who were injured at the hospital, and all possible help has been extended through the government helpline. Many people have requested the establishment of police stations and outposts. I will speak with the DGP and other officials regarding this. A delegation of ministers arrived to collect the report, which has been submitted to me as well. This is a very unfortunate incident. Many shops were vandalised, and some people were also attacked. I have spoken with the District Magistrate and the Chief Secretary about how we can help the victims. We have also made certain decisions. We must stay united--people do not want unrest. I believe such incidents will not be repeated," said CM.

Relief package announced for victims

The Chief Minister directed the District Magistrate to take prompt measures for the rehabilitation of those who suffered losses in the incident. Announcing a relief package, Saha said the government would provide Rs 3 lakh each for fully damaged houses and shops, Rs 1.5 lakh for severely damaged ones, and Rs 15,000 for properties that sustained partial damage. He further assured that necessary financial and medical support would also be extended to individuals injured during the violence.