Tripura CM Manik Saha reviewed law & order, healthcare, and infrastructure to enhance public service delivery. He also highlighted a significant drop in school dropouts and promoted girls' education via a bicycle distribution programme for students.

CM Saha Reviews Governance, Public Service Delivery

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Task Monitoring System through video conferencing and reviewed key issues related to law and order, healthcare services, infrastructure development and other matters concerning public welfare across the state.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

During the meeting, the Chief Minister held detailed discussions on improving public service delivery with a focus on speed, transparency and accountability in governance.

The review examined ways to strengthen administrative efficiency and accelerate the implementation of various initiatives aimed at benefiting citizens.

Senior officials, including District Magistrates, Superintendents of Police and departmental secretaries from all districts, attended the virtual meeting and briefed the Chief Minister on ongoing projects and administrative measures in their respective areas. The meeting also assessed the progress of various government initiatives and stressed the need for coordinated efforts among departments to ensure effective governance and timely delivery of public services.

Focus on Girls' Education, Women Empowerment

Earlier on Monday, Saha said that the number of school dropouts in Tripura had declined significantly and emphasised the state government's commitment to promoting girls' education and women's empowerment.

Chief Minister Saha said this at a bicycle distribution programme for Class IX students at Shishu Bihar School in Agartala today. Speaking at the programme, Saha added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly stated that the development of the country and society is not possible unless women are developed. Women constitute 50% of the population.

"Initiatives have now been taken for the overall development of women and the expansion of their education system. The state government is also working in that direction, following the Prime Minister's vision," he said.

The Chief Minister said that this year, about 41,800 bicycles are being distributed among students of various schools across the state.

"For this, the main programme is being held at Shishu Bihar School in Agartala. The main aim of distributing bicycles is to ensure that students can come to school on time. Along with this, it will further increase the enthusiasm of girls towards studies. This programme is being organised to take girls' education further forward. Such programmes will continue in the future under the initiative of the School Education Department," said CM Saha.

Saha also said that the number of dropouts in the state of Tripura has now decreased significantly "In the case of girls, when they receive quality education, the family also develops along with them. This leads to the development of society as well as the state and the country", Saha added. (ANI)