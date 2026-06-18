Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurated 'Jan Kalyan Shivir' at 42 locations to mark 12 years of PM Modi's governance and one year of the Delhi govt. The three-day camps offer citizens direct access to various state and central government schemes.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated a 'Jan Kalyan Shivir' at the MCD Community Hall in the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency on Thursday, marking a significant outreach initiative by her administration. Announcing the launch, the Chief Minister stated that these camps have been established at 42 locations throughout the national capital.

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The initiative is designed to commemorate a dual milestone: 12 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance and the completion of one year of the current Delhi government. "We have organised these Jan Kalyan Shivirs at 42 locations across Delhi to mark 12 years of PM Modi's governance and one year of the Delhi government. Here, various departments have set up camps to facilitate access to all the schemes available to the people of Delhi, covering both state and central government programs for which they are eligible," CM Gupta told reporters.

The 'Jan Kalyan Shivir' are scheduled to operate as a three-day event, running from June 18 to June 20. The administration has encouraged citizens to visit these centres with the necessary documentation to avail themselves of direct assistance. "These three-day camps will run on the 18th, 19th, and 20th. People can come here with their necessary documents... These camps have been organised to reach out to the public and provide assistance directly," she explained.

'Triple Engine' Governance Model

Emphasising the government's development agenda, the Chief Minister underscored the importance of the 'Triple Engine' governance model. "Under PM Modi's leadership, the 'Triple Engine' government is fully committed to serving the people and helping Delhi progress towards becoming a developed city, along with a developed India," she added.

Mega Yamuna Cleaning Drive

Earlier on Monday, in a separate initiative, Gupta announced that the mega Yamuna cleaning drive was carried out across 28 ghats in the national capital, with thousands of people taking part in the initiative aimed at cleaning the river and improving its surroundings.

Speaking about the campaign, Gupta said, "A mega Yamuna cleaning drive was launched on Sunday at 28 Ghats in Delhi, with thousands of people participating in the cleanup. I noted that from children to the elderly, everyone participated in the cleanliness drive."

Waste Analysis and Future Plans

Highlighting the nature of waste collected during the exercise, Gupta said, "What we found there were plastic bags, worship material, and broken idols. What is the solution to this? I think conducting such cleanliness drives regularly is needed."

The Chief Minister also said waste management measures would be planned according to the type of waste being generated and found at the riverfront locations. She also appealed to citizens to actively participate in efforts to keep the Yamuna clean and support ongoing environmental initiatives. (ANI)