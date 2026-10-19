Dhal Singh Bisen takes oath as Uttarakhand's ninth Governor in Dehradun. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomes his appointment as Bisen outlines priorities for education, healthcare, tourism and development.

Uttarakhand has a new Governor, with Dhal Singh Bisen taking oath as the state's ninth Governor at Lok Bhawan in Dehradun on Monday. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated him on the appointment and expressed confidence that his extensive political and administrative experience would benefit the state.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Dhami, who welcomed the new Governor and wished him a successful tenure. Bisen, meanwhile, expressed gratitude to the national leadership for entrusting him with the responsibility and outlined his priorities for Uttarakhand, including constitutional values, public welfare and development.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Welcomes New Governor

Following Bisen's appointment, Chief Minister Dhami shared a congratulatory message on social media platform X. He described the development as a matter of happiness for Uttarakhand, widely known as Devbhoomi.

Dhami said he expected Bisen's experience and guidance to contribute to the state's progress. He also highlighted the importance of his commitment to public service and constitutional principles, expressing hope that his tenure would strengthen democratic values in Uttarakhand.

Dhal Singh Bisen Highlights Uttarakhand's Cultural and Military Heritage

After taking the oath, Bisen thanked the country's national leadership for giving him the opportunity to serve Uttarakhand. He described the state as a centre of faith and culture, referring to its four revered Char Dham pilgrimage sites and sacred destinations such as Adi Kailash and Jageshwar Dham.

He also called Uttarakhand a Veer Bhoomi, or land of brave people, highlighting the contribution of residents who serve in the armed forces. Bisen noted that the state is also recognised internationally for its tourism destinations.

Education, Healthcare and Employment Among Key Priorities

Bisen praised the contributions of Uttarakhand's women, young people, farmers and wider community to the state's development. He described women as strong and inspiring and credited the hard work of local communities for helping Uttarakhand advance.

As Governor, he said his primary responsibility would be to uphold constitutional values and protect the dignity of the office.

He also expressed his intention to work with the state government and the public to support progress in education, healthcare, agriculture, tourism, environmental conservation, employment and public welfare. He identified peace, security and prosperity as broader goals for the state.

Dhal Singh Bisen's Political and Administrative Background

Bisen previously served as a Lok Sabha MP from Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh. He also held positions as a legislator and Cabinet Minister in the Madhya Pradesh government.

During his political career, he handled portfolios including school education, forests, transport and mining. In addition, he served as chairperson of Madhya Pradesh's Fourth State Finance Commission.

His appointment brings an experienced political figure to Uttarakhand's gubernatorial office, with expectations centred on constitutional responsibilities and cooperation with the state government.