Ex-CM Jairam Thakur said BJP is gearing up for the 2027 HP Assembly polls, citing local body election wins. He slammed the Congress govt for rising debt, stalled development, and unfulfilled poll guarantees, boosting party morale.

With the 2027 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections approaching, political activity in the state is gaining momentum, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) projecting its performance in the recent Panchayati Raj Institutions and urban local body elections as an indication of public support.

BJP Cites Local Poll Success to Target Congress

Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has targeted the Congress government over the alleged slowdown in development works, rising state debt and unfulfilled electoral guarantees. Thakur was speaking at a felicitation ceremony organised by the BJP in Shahpur to honour newly elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions and urban local bodies on Sunday. He claimed that the party had received public support across the state, from Bharmour to Sirmaur, and asserted that the BJP was preparing to return to power in 2027.

Citing the results of the local body elections, Thakur claimed that BJP-backed candidates had secured the chairperson’s posts in 11 of Himachal Pradesh’s 12 district councils, while the party had won in three of the state’s four municipal corporations. He said the felicitation programme was organised to recognise the newly elected representatives and strengthen communication between party leaders and workers. The former Chief Minister also alleged that the conduct of Panchayati Raj and urban local body elections had faced hurdles and that the BJP had taken the matter to the Supreme Court. He said the party considered it important to honour its representatives following the completion of the electoral process. Several party leaders, including a Member of Parliament and former minister Sarveen Chaudhary, along with local BJP office-bearers, attended the event.

'Loanpriya' Govt Stalled Development, Increased Debt: Thakur

Taking aim at Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Thakur used the terms “Lokpriya” and “Loanpriya” to criticise the state government. He alleged that development works had effectively been put on hold and that the pace of development had suffered under the Congress government.

Raising concerns over the state’s financial position, Thakur claimed that Himachal Pradesh’s debt had increased from approximately Rs 69,000 crore, which he said was left by the previous BJP government, to around Rs 1.20 lakh crore under the current Congress government. He further alleged that the government was continuing to borrow money while imposing various cesses and taxes, without delivering the expected pace of development. The figures and allegations were part of Thakur’s criticism of the state government.

BJP Begins Groundwork for 2027 Assembly Polls

On preparations for the next Assembly elections, Thakur said the BJP had begun its campaign groundwork and was reaching out to people across different parts of the state. He said he had visited around 25 Assembly constituencies so far and claimed that the party was receiving an encouraging response from workers and the public.

Asked whether young leaders would be given tickets in the 2027 elections, Thakur said the BJP would provide opportunities to young people. However, he clarified that the final decision on ticket distribution would rest with the party’s central leadership.

Thakur said the BJP was ready for the next Assembly elections and would raise issues concerning governance, development and the state’s financial situation before voters. Concluding his address, the former Chief Minister congratulated the newly elected representatives and said the BJP’s performance in the local body elections had boosted the morale of party workers ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls.