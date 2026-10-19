Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami met residents and public representatives in Udham Singh Nagar, directing officials to resolve complaints promptly, ensure transparency and improve public services.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met residents and public representatives in Udham Singh Nagar district and directed officials to address their complaints promptly and transparently. During interactions at his private residence in Nagla Tarai and the Lohiahead helipad, the Chief Minister listened to people's concerns and instructed the administration to prioritise grievance redressal.

Dhami stressed that citizens should not have to make unnecessary visits to government offices to get their problems resolved. He emphasised administrative accountability, timely action and transparency to ensure that people receive appropriate assistance without avoidable delays.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Listens to Public Grievances

During his visit to the two locations in Udham Singh Nagar, residents and public representatives brought various issues to the Chief Minister's attention. Dhami heard their concerns and asked the concerned officials to take necessary action.

He instructed the administration to treat public complaints as a priority and ensure that cases do not remain pending unnecessarily. The focus, he said, should be on providing timely relief and making the grievance-redressal process more accessible to ordinary citizens.

Time-Bound Resolution of Complaints Remains a Priority

The Chief Minister reiterated that resolving public grievances within a reasonable timeframe is among the government's key priorities. He said officials must respond seriously to complaints and ensure that the process leads to meaningful outcomes.

Dhami also highlighted the need to reduce the burden on citizens who repeatedly visit government offices in search of solutions. He called for prompt administrative action and stressed that resolving a complaint should involve more than simply processing a request.

According to the Chief Minister's message, ensuring that citizens receive satisfactory solutions is equally important.

Government Focuses on Simplification, Resolution and Satisfaction

Dhami said the state government is working according to the principles of Saralikaran, Samadhan and Santushti — simplification, resolution and satisfaction.

The approach aims to make administrative procedures easier, address public concerns effectively and improve citizens' experience of government services.

He underlined that accountability and transparency must remain central to the functioning of government departments. Officials are expected to fulfil their responsibilities efficiently while ensuring that people receive clear and satisfactory responses to their complaints.

Development Needs Discussed With Public Representatives

During the interaction, Dhami also discussed local development requirements and civic amenities with public representatives. He reiterated the government's commitment to strengthening public facilities and advancing development work in line with regional needs and residents' expectations.

Among those present were District Panchayat Chairperson Ajay Maurya, public officeholders Ranjit Singh Namdhari, Santosh Gaurav, Farzana Begum and Suresh Koli, along with Municipal Chairperson Ramesh Chandra Joshi and other representatives.

District Magistrate Nitin Singh Bhadauria, Additional Superintendent of Police Ajay Ganpati and Additional District Magistrate Kaustubh Mishra were also present, along with other officials.

The interaction highlighted the state government's stated emphasis on responsive administration, accessible public services and the timely resolution of citizens' concerns.