CM Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered strict action against officers delaying public complaint resolution, reviewed Helpline-1905, set deadlines for pending cases, strengthened Char Dham arrangements and pension delivery.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami of Uttarakhand instructed officials to expedite the process of settling the grievances of the people made through the Chief Minister Helpline-1905. During a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat, he warned that negligence in handling citizens' complaints would not be tolerated and that officials failing to perform their responsibilities could face disciplinary action.

The Chief Minister said the helpline has become an important bridge between the government and the public, making it essential to resolve every complaint within the stipulated time while maintaining service quality and accountability.

One-Week Deadline for Drinking Water Complaints

Expressing concern over the large number of complaints related to the Drinking Water Department and the Jal Jeevan Mission, CM Dhami instructed officials to clear all pending cases within one week. He said that citizens do not have to repeatedly make their complaints for basic services.

Strong Action against Indifferent Officers

It was instructed by the Chief Minister that show-cause notice needs to be sent immediately to those officers whose grievance settlement rate is zero. It was further stated that department heads will take disciplinary action in case satisfactory answers are not provided.

Weekly Review and Samadhan Diwas

In order to improve the grievance settlement process, it was instructed by CM Dhami to conduct weekly reviews of pending grievances. He also directed that Samadhan Diwas (Solution Day) be held every Monday at the district, divisional and state levels to ensure effective public hearings. Complaints categorized under Special Close, Demand and Suggestion must also be reviewed carefully to prevent genuine cases from being overlooked.

Focus on Innovation, Pension and Char Dham

The Chief Minister asked IAS, IPS and IFS officers to submit reports on public welfare innovations undertaken during their initial postings. He also instructed departments to ensure that retired employees receive their first pension within the first month after retirement.

To improve the Char Dham Yatra, senior officials from disaster management, tourism, police, health and public works departments have been directed to inspect routes and strengthen safety and infrastructure. He also ordered faster disposal of long-pending land disputes.

67,843 Complaints Reviewed

Between April 18 and July 28, 2026, 67,843 complaints were registered on Helpline-1905. Of these, 20,461 were fully resolved, 31,363 partially resolved, 7,404 remain under process, 4,061 are pending, and 3,738 fall under the Special Close category. Officials said the Special Close rate has dropped to 5.5%, while the average complaint resolution time has improved due to stronger monitoring and better citizen feedback.

During the meeting, CM Dhami also spoke directly with complainants from different districts to review the status of their grievances. He instructed the Almora District Magistrate to act within 24 hours on a fresh drainage-related complaint. The Chief Minister concluded by directing all departments to focus not only on the number of complaints resolved but also on service quality, citizen satisfaction and departmental accountability in future reviews.