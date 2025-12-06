Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that the 2027 Haridwar Kumbh Mela will feature grand processions and ceremonial bathing for the state's Devdolis. He also announced the major bathing dates after consulting with saints of all 13 Akharas.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said that during the 2027 Kumbh Mela, which is to be held in Haridwar, elaborate arrangements will be ensured for the ceremonial bathing and grand procession of Uttarakhand's Devdolis, folk deities, and their symbolic idols.

The Chief Minister said that the Kumbh Mela is a great festival that reflects India's rich religious and cultural heritage. "Through the divine bathing rituals and magnificent processions of the state's Devdolis at the Haridwar Kumbh Mela, devotees coming from across the country and the world will have the opportunity to witness the spiritual grandeur and vibrant folk traditions of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand," Dhami said A delegation from the Devbhoomi Folk Culture Heritage Procession Committee met Chief Minister Dhami at his camp office and requested necessary arrangements for the Devdoli procession during the Kumbh Mela, according to an official release.

The delegation included the committee's acting president, Harshmani Vyas, along with other office bearers.

Preparations and Key Dates Announced

Last Friday, Dhami held a meeting in Haridwar with the Acharyas and saints of all 13 Akharas on the banks of the Ganga to review and discuss preparations for the 2027 Kumbh Mela. This was the first time such a meeting was organised at the Ganga riverfront.

Major Bathing Dates for 2027

During the interaction, the Chief Minister also formally announced the major bathing dates for the 2027 Kumbh. He announced the following dates for the year 2027: Makar Sankranti on January 14 (2027), Mauni Amavasya on February 6, Vasant Panchami on February 11, Magh Purnima on February 20, Mahashivratri (Amrit Snan) on March 6, Phalgun Amavasya (Amrit Snan) on March 8, Nav Samvatsar (New Year) on April 7, Mesh Sankranti (Amrit Snan) on April 14, Shri Ram Navami on April 15 and Chaitra Purnima on April 20.

The Chief Minister sought suggestions and guidance from the Acharyas of the Akharas to ensure the successful organisation of the Kumbh Mela. He said that the traditions, needs and convenience of the saints would be accorded top priority in all decisions related to the Kumbh.

He added that it was his privilege to receive the blessings and guidance of the saint community for the smooth and grand execution of the event. Without the inspiration, suggestions and blessings of the saints, he said, it would be impossible to envision the completion of such a massive undertaking. (ANI)