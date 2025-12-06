The 'Sardar@150' Rashtriya Ekta Padyatra concluded at the Statue of Unity. Vice President CP Radhakrishnan hailed the 11-day march, which saw over 14 lakh youth participate nationwide, as a celebration of India's spirit and unity.

To mark the 150th birth anniversary of the Iron Man, India's first Home Minister and Bharat Ratna, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the 'Sardar@150' Rashtriya Ekta Padyatra, which commenced from Karamsad, concluded at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar, the world's tallest statue of Sardar Patel, after covering an 11-day journey.

VP Hails Padyatra as a Celebration of Unity

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Padyatra, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan stated that the Padyatra was a celebration of India's immortal spirit. He proudly stated that the Padyatra has emerged as a platform to unite the people and soul of the nation, embodying the values of unity, duty, and nation-building.

Vice President further said that Sardar Patel was one of our greatest national leaders, who, through his visionary leadership, unified over 560 princely states. His contribution to building a united and integrated India (Akhand Bharat) will remain memorable for generations.

He proudly stated that the participation of over 14 lakh youth in more than 1,300 Padyatras across the country demonstrates that the flame of unity ignited by Sardar Patel continues to burn brightly. He further added that these Padyatras, associated with Sardar Patel, have spread the message of unity, brotherhood, and the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, Atmanirbhar Bharat throughout the nation.

Through his simple and humble personality, Sardar Saheb conveyed to the world: "Agriculture is our culture... the root of our culture lies in farming, and it defines our identity." He further stated that Sardar Patel united the entire nation with the thread of unity, making India one, integrated, and strong.

He said that Gujarat is the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi, who showed the world the path of non-violence and truth; Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who wove the threads of unity across the nation; and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who transformed development into a national movement. He further noted that wherever in the country someone asks, 'Kem cho?' (How are you?), The reply is often 'Majama!' (I am fine!), reflecting Gujarat's progressive mindset and the renowned leadership of the Prime Minister.

'Women-Led Development and Labour Reforms'

He said that over the past 10 years, India has achieved unprecedented progress in fields such as the economy, social development, defence, foreign policy, and strategic planning. Radhakrishnan noted that the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam has gone beyond women's empowerment to usher in an era of Women-Led Development. The Central Government has recently implemented four new labour codes, providing strong support for building a just, inclusive, and progressive India. These labour codes will pave the way for equality and dignity for the nation's working class.

Radhakrishnan said that Sardar Patel's vision of a strong, capable, and Atmanirbhar Bharat has been rapidly realised over the past decade under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He further added that the legacy of Sardar Saheb's ideals is reflected today in the commitment to an Atmanirbhar Bharat and a Viksit Bharat@ 2047.

VP's Message to the Youth

The Vice President advised the youth to never fall prey to the trap of drugs, emphasising that they are the future of the nation. With 65% of the country's population being youth, this 'youth power' is an unparalleled source of the nation's energy, talent, and aspirations. He urged the youth to channel their abilities toward development in a changing world through sports, social responsibility, and disciplined conduct. The Vice President inspired the youth to contribute to nation-building with the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, and Sashakt Bharat.

Governor Recalls Sardar Patel's Leadership in Bardoli Satyagraha

On this occasion, Governor Acharya Devvrat said that the Bardoli Satyagraha established Sardar Saheb as a strong national leader. Vallabhbhai Patel led the movement against the British-imposed tax hike, leaving behind a successful legal career to serve the nation. He travelled across Bardoli, uniting farmers, building their confidence, and bringing them together in solidarity. In those challenging times, he led the Satyagraha to victory, earning the revered title "Sardar." The Governor added that the Statue of Unity at Ekta Nagar, the world's tallest statue, stands as a symbol of national unity and integrity, and that the nationwide foot marches will continue to draw inspiration from Sardar Saheb's ideals and noble deeds.

CM Patel Highlights Sardar's Vision and PM Modi's Actions

On this occasion, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that the 150th birth anniversary of Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the architect of India's unity and integrity, has become a historic year celebrating national pride. It has also inspired renewed reverence for Vande Mataram, the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, and the global promotion of Sardar Patel's ideals.

He noted that India stands strong today due to Sardar Patel's statesmanship, courage and resolve, and paid tribute to him as the nation's unifier. He said that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution reflects the nation's commitment to fraternity. The National Unity March, beginning on Constitution Adoption Day, November 26, and concluding on Mahaparinirvan Diwas (Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's death anniversary), carries a powerful message.

He added that the Prime Minister realised the vision of Sardar Patel and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee for "One Nation, One Law, One Constitution" by abrogating Article 370, and honoured Sardar Patel by building the world's tallest statue -- the Statue of Unity at Kevadia. He further said that youth power forms the foundation of Viksit Bharat, and the young participants of the Unity March demonstrated remarkable energy and inspiration. Their tireless journey reflects a truly 'positive step', embracing initiatives such as Sardar Vandana, patriotism, cleanliness and the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign. The spirit of unity, harmony and collective growth was visible throughout. At the closing event, the Chief Minister urged everyone to uphold Sardar Patel's principle of 'Nation First' and remain committed to national development. Advancing the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 requires dedication, hard work and a unified spirit -- the need of the hour.

Union Minister Mandaviya Shares Padyatra Experience

Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said he personally joined the final 150 km phase of the foot march from Sardar Patel's ancestral village, Karamsad, to the Statue of Unity for four days. Alongside 150 dedicated participants, countless youths and women from across the country, including thousands from Gujarat, participated for one to three days according to their capacity, making it truly a 'march of ideas' (Vichar ni Yatra).

He highlighted the enthusiastic public response, noting that people warmly welcomed the march wherever it passed, with many joining voluntarily. Farmers along the route also extended special support by offering ripe bananas and guavas to the participants and showcasing natural farming practices, thereby spreading the message of Atmanirbhar Bharat. He said the march powerfully conveys national unity and is helping advance the Prime Minister's vision of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

On this occasion, everyone present took a pledge to embrace Swadeshi and contribute to building an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Details of the National Unity Foot March

Notably, the Sardar@150 National Unity Foot March began on November 26 from Karamsad. The 11-day march travelled through rural and urban areas of Anand, Vadodara, and Narmada districts, finally reaching the Statue of Unity at Ekta Nagar in Narmada district on December 6. The energetic young participants, dignitaries, public representatives, social organisations, volunteers, and local citizens involved in the National Unity March conveyed the message of unity to the masses and committed themselves to contributing to the creation of an Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat.

On this occasion, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Union Minister of State Raksha Khadse, Union Minister of State Tokhan Sahu, Trustee of Swaraj Ashram-Bardoli Niranjanaben Kalarthi, MPs Mansukh Vasava and Jashu Rathwa, District Panchayat President Bhimsinghbhai Tadvi, MLA Dr Darshanaben Deshmukh, along with officers of the district administration, walkers, and a large number of Sardar lovers were present. (ANI)