CM Pushkar Singh Dhami virtually addressed people in Kumaoni during Pithoragarh’s Hiljatra Festival, highlighting its farming roots, cultural heritage and role in connecting younger generations with Uttarakhand’s traditions.

Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, delivered a virtual address to the people of Kumaoni during the Hiljatra Festival in Pithoragarh, a festival that has a lot of history and tradition associated with agriculture. Speaking from his office at the Chief Minister’s Camp in Dehradun, Dhami stated that the Hiljatra festival is a part of the rich folk culture of Uttarakhand.

Festival is Associated with Agricultural Practices and Folk Culture of Pithoragarh

A statement issued by the government said that the Hiljatra festival has close association with the culture of the Pithoragarh region. Hiljatra festival represents the agrarian traditions of Pithoragarh.

The Chief Minister pointed out that festivals like Hiljatra go beyond being cultural festivals. Such festivals preserve the traditions handed down through generations and give a chance for the people to celebrate their rich cultural heritage. The Chief Minister also said that it was important to conserve such traditions for the connection of young generation to their cultural past.

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Adi Kailash Visited by PM Modi

As part of his speech, Dhami also spoke about the relationship between PM Modi and Uttarakhand. He talked about the visit of PM Modi to Adi Kailash and Gunji and pointed out how this increased the prominence of the border areas of Uttarakhand at the national as well as international level in terms of their spiritual importance.

According to the chief minister, these visits have been able to bring out the unique heritage and importance of these regions of Uttarakhand.

MansaKhand Temple Mala Mission Concerned with Heritage Sites

Dhami further revealed that the government of Uttarakhand is working under the directives of PM Modi regarding the MansaKhand Temple Mala Mission, which works towards developing religious places located in both the Kumaon and Garhwal districts. The government is taking steps towards improving the infrastructure of these places as well.

Religious Tourism and Employment Opportunities

The Chief Minister stated that the Mansakhand area has a rich heritage of spirituality, culture and religion. As per his statement, the conservation of this heritage while developing tourism will provide new employment as well as self-employment opportunities.

Involving Youth In Their Heritage

Dhami explained that it is through traditional ceremonies like Hiljatra that the youth get an opportunity to learn about their past and cultural identity. This preservation of traditions not only conserves the culture but also introduces tourists from various parts of India as well as outside India to the heritage of Uttarakhand.