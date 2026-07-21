Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami launched four infra projects worth Rs 235 crore in Haridwar. The development, part of the Haridwar-Rishikesh Ganga Corridor, aims to prepare the city for Maha Kumbh 2027 and boost the local economy.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for four major infrastructure projects worth nearly Rs 235 crore under the Haridwar-Rishikesh Ganga Corridor, as part of the state government's efforts to transform Haridwar into a modern, safe and well-planned spiritual city ahead of Maha Kumbh 2027.

According to an official release, the projects, being executed by the Uttarakhand Infrastructure and Investment Development Board (UIIDB), are aimed at strengthening infrastructure ahead of Maha Kumbh 2027 while providing safer, more convenient and improved facilities for pilgrims, Kanwar Yatra devotees and residents throughout the year.

The projects are also expected to boost tourism, trade, transport, hospitality, handicrafts and other service sectors, giving fresh momentum to the local economy. At a ceremony held at Hotel Alaknanda in Haridwar, the Chief Minister performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the Rs 43.25 crore Administrative Road Corridor Development Project. He also laid the foundation stones for the Rs 66.76 crore redevelopment of Har Ki Pauri and Subhash Ghat, the Rs 66.34 crore infrastructure development project in the northern area of Har Ki Pauri, and the Rs 58.84 crore redevelopment of the Rodi Belwala area.

Vision for a World-Class Spiritual Destination

Addressing the gathering, CM Dhami said the projects, launched with the blessings of Maa Ganga and the saint community, are part of the government's broader vision to develop Haridwar into a world-class spiritual and cultural destination. He said the state government believes not only in laying foundation stones but also in completing projects within stipulated timelines with quality and transparency. He directed officials to ensure all projects are completed on schedule without compromising construction standards.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is rapidly moving towards preserving, promoting and revitalising its cultural heritage. In line with this vision, the Uttarakhand government is also implementing ambitious initiatives such as the Haridwar-Rishikesh Ganga Corridor, Kedarkhand Temple Circuit Mission, Manaskhand Temple Circuit Mission, Sharda Corridor, Golu Devta Corridor and Vivekananda Corridor. He said these projects are aimed not only at enhancing temple infrastructure but also at creating employment and self-employment opportunities for local youth while providing better facilities to pilgrims.

Grand Preparations for Maha Kumbh 2027

Describing Haridwar as a symbol of India's spiritual heritage and cultural identity, CM Dhami said Maha Kumbh 2027 will be a grand celebration of India's cultural unity and spiritual traditions. The state government, he said, is working on a war footing to make the event the most divine, grand, secure and well-organised Maha Kumbh in history, and the four newly launched projects are an integral part of these preparations.

He said several infrastructure works are already underway in Haridwar, including the construction of new ghats and bridges, widening and strengthening of major roads, and modernisation of the city's traffic system. Road widening from Bahadrabad-SIDCUL to Shivalik Nagar, construction of a new bridge over the Roh River between Jwalapur and Shivalik Nagar, and widening of the road from Patanjali Yogpeeth to Ferupur are among the projects currently in progress to ensure smooth movement of millions of pilgrims during Maha Kumbh.

Haridwar's Holistic Development

The Chief Minister said Haridwar is also being developed as a leading centre for education, healthcare, tourism and modern infrastructure. The Haridwar Medical College is nearing completion, while a model degree college at Laldhang and a new health centre at Shyampur will improve education and healthcare facilities for residents. He added that work is progressing rapidly on a heliport, pod taxi project and ropeway connecting Har Ki Pauri with Chandi Devi and Mansa Devi temples.

Future Projects and Facilities

The release further stated that other planned developments include bridges and suspension bridges in the Laldhang area, a game zone beneath the Shankaracharya Flyover, and parking facilities, parks and commercial complexes beneath the Motichur Flyover.

Modernising the Kanwar Yatra Route

CM Dhami said the government's approach towards the Kanwar Yatra has also changed. Instead of relying only on temporary arrangements during the annual pilgrimage, the state has initiated permanent and modern development of the Kanwar route to provide safe and convenient facilities to millions of devotees every year.

Commitment to Good Governance

Highlighting the government's governance agenda, the Chief Minister said Uttarakhand remains committed to protecting the state's cultural identity while pursuing development. He cited the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, strict anti-conversion legislation, anti-cheating law and a zero-tolerance policy against corruption as examples of the government's commitment to good governance. He also said more than 12,000 acres of government land have been cleared of encroachments and over 34,000 youths have been recruited into government services through transparent recruitment processes.

Expressing confidence in achieving the goal of making Uttarakhand one of India's leading states, CM Dhami also directed officials to examine Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj's proposal regarding the renaming of the Administrative Road after consultation with all stakeholders.

Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj said that the development of world-class infrastructure in the holy city of Haridwar will not only improve facilities for pilgrims but also provide long-term benefits to tourism and the state's overall economy. (ANI)