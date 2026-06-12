Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami praised PM Modi's tenure, highlighting that 25 crore people were lifted out of poverty. He lauded the DBT system for curbing corruption and contrasted it with the previous Congress regime's appeasement politics.

Modi Govt's Anti-Poverty Push

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday highlighted the anti-poverty initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that during his tenure, over 25 crore people were lifted out of poverty. Addressing a gathering, CM Dhami said, "During his tenure, PM Modi has worked to lift 25 crore people out of poverty. Under the Congress regime, corruption had become an integral part of the system. The Modi government adopted the DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) process to eliminate this corruption; with DBT, there is no scope for any leakage in the funds intended for beneficiaries' accounts.... Congress's politics was one of appeasement and was limited to vote-bank..."

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NDA Backs Modi's Leadership

Meanwhile, on Thursday, CM Dhami had the opportunity to listen to the energetic and inspiring address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the NDA Conclave held at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. He stated that the Prime Minister's leadership consistently inspires and energises everyone to strengthen their commitment to nation-building.

The Chief Minister noted that 75 representatives from 35 constituent parties participated in this important NDA meeting. All alliance partners expressed their unwavering confidence in the Prime Minister's leadership and extended their felicitations to him.

He said that India is currently witnessing a historic and proud era in which a new chapter of development is being written, guided by the principles of service, good governance, and the welfare of the poor. The Chief Minister further said that under the Prime Minister's leadership, the vision of a Developed India has gained renewed momentum, while the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas" has become the foundation of public trust across the nation. (ANI)