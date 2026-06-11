Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami praised PM Narendra Modi, stating his leadership has transformed India's agriculture over 12 years. He cited schemes like PM-Kisan and crop insurance for empowering farmers and boosting rural economies.

PM Modi's Leadership Transformed Agriculture, Says CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's agriculture sector has undergone a major transformation over the past 12 years, with several initiatives significantly strengthening the farming community across the country.

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In a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, Dhami said schemes such as PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, the Crop Insurance Scheme, Kisan Credit Card, expansion of irrigation facilities, and increased use of technology in agriculture have empowered farmers and improved their income, while also strengthening rural economies. He said these policy interventions have brought positive changes in the lives of millions of farmers and have helped make agriculture more profitable and sustainable.

Uttarakhand's Initiatives for Farmer Welfare

CM Dhami further said that, under the Prime Minister's guidance, the state government is also continuously working for the welfare of farmers. He highlighted that through the "House of Himalayas" initiative, mountain products are being linked to national and international markets. Dhami added that the state government is also promoting horticulture, natural farming, millets, agricultural mechanisation, and improved market access for farmers in border and remote areas. He said the government remains committed to making farmers prosperous and strengthening agriculture as a key pillar of Uttarakhand's economy.

PM Modi Highlights Farmer-Centric Initiatives

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the impact of various farmer-centric initiatives launched by his government as he marked 12 years of Kisan Samriddhi Yojana, celebrating key agricultural welfare schemes including the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi and the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (Crop Insurance Scheme).

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said farmers remain central to the country's food security, nutrition and prosperity, and reiterated the government's commitment to improving their livelihoods through various welfare and agricultural reforms. "Our farmer brothers and sisters are the bedrock of the country's food security, nutrition, and prosperity. To make their lives as easy as possible, our government is leaving no stone unturned. Initiatives like the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi and the Crop Insurance Scheme are not only safeguarding their income but also empowering agriculture further," PM Modi said. (ANI)