The Himachal Pradesh Congress has rescheduled its major state-level organisational meeting. The postponement is due to the death of a party general secretary's wife, adverse monsoon conditions, and possible travel disruptions to ensure wider participation.

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Vinay Kumar on Saturday announced that the party's major state-level organisational meeting has been rescheduled in view of the demise of the wife of the party's General Secretary Naveen Kumar, adverse monsoon conditions and possible travel disruptions.

Speaking to ANI, Vinay Kumar said the meeting, which was originally planned earlier, has been deferred by around a week to 10 days to enable wider participation from senior leaders and ministers. "The meeting has been postponed because our General Secretary, Naveen Kumar, recently lost his wife. At the same time, the monsoon season has made travel difficult, with flights frequently getting delayed or cancelled. We want maximum participation from all senior leaders," he said.

Alternative Venues Considered

He added that the party was also considering holding the meeting at an alternative location closer to Chandigarh, including places such as Parwanoo or Kasauli, to facilitate attendance if weather conditions continue to affect connectivity with Shimla. "This is an important organisational meeting. Senior leadership, ministers and office-bearers have been invited, and we want everyone to attend," he said.

Party Reviews Monsoon Preparedness

Vinay Kumar said the Congress organisation had also reviewed preparedness for possible monsoon-related emergencies. "If heavy rains create any difficult situation, the Congress Party has always stood with the people. We have already instructed the Youth Congress and NSUI workers to remain prepared to assist people wherever required," he said.

'Govt, Organisation Working in Synergy'

Highlighting coordination between the state government and the party organisation, he said the Congress was functioning with complete synergy. "The government and the organisation are working together under one roof. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's organisational experience is invaluable, and we are working to strengthen the party by connecting more youth and women while taking the government's achievements to every village through the Youth Congress and NSUI," he said. (ANI)