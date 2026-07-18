PM Modi will inaugurate the Bhogapuram International Airport on August 1. CM Chandrababu Naidu said the airport will become a landmark for North Andhra, transforming the region's economic landscape and catalysing tourism and industrial growth.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said that the Bhogapuram International Airport will become a landmark for North Andhra and transform the region's economic landscape. The airport will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 1, with the Prime Minister's schedule now confirmed.

According to a release, the Bhogapuram Airport project, which was initiated during the Telugu Desam Party government in 2014, was accelerated by the present coalition government and completed within two years. The State Government is planning to organise the inauguration on a grand scale befitting the world-class airport.

Inauguration Preparations Underway

As part of the preparations, the Chief Minister conducted a high-level review meeting on the inauguration arrangements on Saturday. Union Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, State Minister Nadendla Manohar, BJP State President P. V. N. Madhav, Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand, DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, Ministers Satya Kumar Yadav, K. Atchannaidu and Vangalapudi Anitha, along with senior officials, participated in the meeting. Officials from the Civil Aviation Department and representatives of GMR, the company that constructed the airport, briefed the Chief Minister on the airport's infrastructure, facilities and operational readiness. They informed him that all eight key statutory clearances required for commencing airport operations have already been obtained.

A Catalyst for Regional Development

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said, "Bhogapuram International Airport will play a pivotal role in the development of North Andhra. It will create new opportunities and significantly improve the lives of ordinary people. Economic activity in the region will gain momentum, and improved connectivity will enhance the standard of living."

Beyond transportation, the airport will catalyse tourism and industrial development. It will play a crucial role in the growth of the Visakha Economic Region. Just as the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad transformed the Hyderabad region, Bhogapuram Airport will bring similar transformational changes to North Andhra.

"Greater economic activity will generate employment and livelihood opportunities across sectors, while also creating new avenues for wealth generation. Combined with irrigation projects, highways, ports and other infrastructure initiatives, the airport will usher in a new era of development. North Andhra is poised for unprecedented growth in the coming years," he said.

A Historic and Cultural Celebration

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that every part of the airport reflects the rich culture and artistic heritage of Andhra Pradesh. "The inauguration by the Prime Minister should be remembered as a historic occasion. The welcome arrangements should showcase the region's tribal traditions and handicrafts. The inauguration of Bhogapuram Airport should be celebrated by every family and every citizen of North Andhra. Every resident should feel proud of this airport. Public participation, especially by students and youth, should be encouraged so that the inauguration becomes a festival for the entire region," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)